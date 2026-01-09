Pope Leo XIV has delivered a stark warning that the world is sliding towards catastrophic conflict, declaring that 'war is back in vogue' as nations abandon diplomatic dialogue in favour of military force to assert their dominance.

In his first New Year's address to diplomats at the Vatican on Friday, the American-born pontiff warned that the 'zeal for war is spreading' across the globe, with the post-Second World War international legal order being 'completely undermined' by countries seeking peace through weapons rather than justice. The speech, delivered to 184 ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, represents Leo's most substantial foreign policy statement since becoming head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics last May.

'A diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force, by either individuals or groups of allies,' Leo told the assembled diplomats. 'War is back in vogue and a zeal for war is spreading.'

Post-War Peace Framework Collapses

The Pope's warning focused heavily on how the principles established after the Second World War—particularly the prohibition against using military force to violate the borders of other nations—have been systematically eroded. His comments come against the backdrop of multiple global conflicts, including Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and the recent US military operation in Venezuela that saw the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

'The principle established after the Second World War, which prohibited nations from using force to violate the borders of others, has been completely undermined,' Leo said. 'Peace is no longer sought as a gift and a desirable good in itself or in the pursuit of the establishment of the ordered universe willed by God with a more perfect form of justice among men and women.'

Instead, the pontiff warned, peace is now 'sought through weapons as a condition for asserting one's own dominion'. He added that this mentality 'gravely threatens the rule of law, which is the foundation of all peaceful civil coexistence'.

Venezuela Crisis Sparks Papal Concern

Whilst Pope Leo did not name specific countries in his lengthy speech—delivered mostly in English rather than the traditional Vatican diplomatic languages of Italian and French—he did directly address the situation in Venezuela. The Pope called for a peaceful political solution that keeps in mind 'the common good of the peoples and not the defence of partisan interests'.

His remarks followed the dramatic New Year's operation that saw US forces capture Venezuelan leader Maduro in a nighttime raid, with President Donald Trump subsequently suggesting America would 'control' Venezuela and its vast oil reserves for an indefinite period. Leo issued an appeal 'to respect the will of the Venezuelan people, and to safeguard the human and civil rights of all'.

The Chicago-born pontiff emphasised that adhering to international law 'is a commitment that states have made', and it 'must always prevail over the ambitions of belligerents.'

Multilateralism Under Threat

Beyond specific conflicts, Pope Leo lamented what he described as a broader weakening of multilateral institutions like the United Nations. He warned that the international community's ability to resolve disputes through consensus and dialogue has been severely compromised.

'Seeds of peace need to be cultivated,' the Pope urged, suggesting that the current trajectory towards military solutions represents a fundamental departure from the patient work of diplomacy that has traditionally prevented major wars.

The pontiff repeatedly referenced Saint Augustine's 'The City of God' to support his arguments about pride, power and the illusion that security can be achieved through force alone. He warned that many contemporary crises stem from 'the persistent belief that peace is possible only through force and deterrence'.

Nuclear Arms and Artificial Intelligence Dangers

Leo also raised concerns about the expiring New START Treaty in February and warned of a return to an arms race featuring increasingly sophisticated weapons. He specifically highlighted the dangers posed by artificial intelligence in military applications, stating that AI 'requires appropriate and ethical management' along with regulatory frameworks that protect freedom and human responsibility.

The Pope called attention to escalating tensions in multiple regions, including the Caribbean Sea and American Pacific coast, the Great Lakes region of Africa, Sudan, Myanmar following last March's earthquake, and ongoing violence in Haiti. On Ukraine, he repeated his appeal for an immediate ceasefire and urged the international community 'not to waver in its commitment to pursuing just and lasting solutions'.

Why This Papal Warning Matters

The speech marks a significant moment in modern Vatican diplomacy. As the first American pope in history, Leo's critique of how nations—including his own—are using military force carries particular weight. His warning that 'war is back in vogue' suggests the international community has entered a dangerous phase where conflict is increasingly seen as an acceptable tool of statecraft.

The Pope's emphasis on human dignity extended beyond war to include migrants, whom he described as persons with 'inalienable rights that must be respected in every situation'. He also addressed persecution of Christians, which he called 'one of the most widespread human rights crises today', affecting one in seven Christians globally.

Leo's warning comes at a moment when multiple conflicts threaten to spiral beyond control, with major powers increasingly willing to use force unilaterally rather than working through international institutions. His call to cultivate 'seeds of peace' represents both a moral appeal and a practical warning about the consequences of abandoning diplomacy for dominion.