Pornhub has taken a bold stance against new age verification laws in the United States, blocking access to its platform in 16 states while urging users to 'stand up for your freedom'.

The site, owned by Aylo, claims the legislation undermines user privacy and has provided a call to action with practical steps for users to challenge these laws and protect their rights.

Access Blocked in 16 States

As of December 2024, Pornhub is inaccessible in states including Texas, Florida, Utah, and Virginia, where laws now require users to provide government-issued identification to verify their age before accessing adult content. The company has argued that this approach, while intended to protect minors, poses significant risks to personal privacy and security.

Pornhub stated that requiring users to repeatedly submit sensitive personal information to access adult websites creates opportunities for identity theft and data breaches. A company spokesperson said: 'Any regulation requiring hundreds of thousands of adult sites to collect significant amounts of highly sensitive personal information is putting user safety in jeopardy.'

Instead of entering the site, users in blocked states are greeted by a message from adult performer Cherie Deville, who explains the reasons behind the decision and urges them to take action.

Rise in VPN Usage

Many users in restricted states have sought workarounds to bypass the bans. Virtual private networks (VPNs) have become a popular solution, allowing users to mask their locations and access content by routing their internet traffic through servers in unrestricted regions.

Reports indicate that VPN usage in Florida surged by 1,150% within hours of the law's implementation on 1 January 2025, with similar increases reported in Utah and Texas. However, experts warn that while VPNs provide a temporary solution, they carry risks, including potential data compromises if third-party servers are hacked or unreliable VPN services are used.

Device-Based Age Verification: A Safer Alternative

Pornhub has consistently supported the concept of age verification but maintains that the methods prescribed by current legislation are ineffective and counterproductive. The company has advocated for a device-based verification system, where users would verify their age once through their device or operating system, rather than submitting sensitive information to individual websites.

'The technology to implement device-level verification already exists,' Pornhub said, arguing that this method would protect user privacy while effectively preventing minors from accessing adult content.

The company highlighted the failure of similar legislation in Louisiana in 2023. While compliance with the law saw traffic to Pornhub drop by 80%, users simply migrated to unsafe, unregulated sites that lacked robust safety measures. Pornhub contends that this shift creates more risks for users and does little to protect children.

Call to Action: 'Fight Back'

Pornhub has urged its users to take active steps in opposing these restrictive laws, providing a detailed roadmap to push back against what it sees as overreach by lawmakers. Here's how the platform is encouraging its users to fight back:

1. Raise Awareness on Social Media: Pornhub is calling on users to use their online platforms to educate others about the privacy risks associated with the new age verification laws. 'Be loud, be vocal, and show how important it is to get this right,' the company said. By sharing posts, creating discussions, and tagging lawmakers, users can amplify the message that these laws pose a threat to personal freedom and safety.

2. Contact Local Lawmakers: Pornhub stresses the importance of direct action by contacting representatives and senators at the state and federal levels. The platform encourages users to write letters or emails, call government offices, and demand the adoption of device-based solutions that balance safety and privacy. 'Your voice matters,' the company said, adding that public pressure is one of the most effective tools for instigating legislative change.

3. Demand Privacy-Focused Solutions: Users are being asked to advocate specifically for device-based verification systems, which Pornhub claims are more secure and effective. The company has provided templates and resources for users to include in their communications with lawmakers, highlighting the flaws in the current legislation.

4. Engage in Grassroots Advocacy: Pornhub has urged users to engage with advocacy groups such as the Free Speech Coalition, which has long campaigned for better regulations surrounding adult content. The platform suggests supporting these organisations through donations, volunteering, or sharing their campaigns online.

5. Stay Informed and Persistent: The company emphasises that change will not happen overnight and encourages users to stay updated on legislative developments. Pornhub has asked its audience to regularly check its blog and advocacy pages for updates and further guidance on how to counter the restrictions.

'Don't give up,' Pornhub stated. 'Normalising sex work and sexual expression is an uphill battle, but it can be done. Change begins with raising our voices, educating others, and engaging in these important conversations.'

The debate over adult content access is expected to intensify. Critics of the legislation warn that without meaningful reform, users will continue to migrate to unsafe, unregulated sites, exacerbating privacy and safety risks.

Pornhub's resistance has drawn attention to the complexities of balancing child protection with adult freedoms, opening the door to broader conversations about privacy and digital rights.