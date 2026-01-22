A heightened security operation is ongoing at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in County Clare, Ireland, after police reported a bomb threat after a powder-filled envelope was delivered to the high-end resort.

The event came soon after the departure of the son of US President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, who left the premises, which caused an immediate reaction from the Irish police and the military bomb disposal teams.

Response to security at Doonbeg

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team of the Irish police and the Defence Forces reached the Doonbeg resort on a report that there was a suspicious package.

The envelope, which was carrying what is thought to be a powder substance, caused a mass security response. It is also unknown whether the package was a threat or not, but authorities did not want to take any risks, taking into consideration the popularity of the resort and the recent history of a security threat.

'We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at a premises in West Clare. There will be no further comment at this time,' said a spokesperson of the Garda to the Irish Mirror.

Defence Forces were also mum regarding the investigation.

'As the operation is ongoing it's inappropriate to comment,' a spokeswoman also told the outlet.

The Irish police verified that an ongoing event was in the west of County Clare, but did not particularly pinpoint the site.

Sources suggested that it was the Trump hotel complex.

Defence Forces EOD team, consisting of special equipment and trained staff, has been given the responsibility of investigating the package. The search was also helped by the sniffer dogs used by the police in Dublin.

The visit and security measures of Eric Trump

This security alert was at the same time as when Eric Trump was visiting the resort.

The son of Donald Trump, the 42-year-old businessman who had landed in Dublin on Tuesday, had come to visit Ireland. This visit was part of a calculated visit as the golf course is to host the Irish open, between the 9th and 13th of September.

According to the sources, Eric Trump spent the night in the hotel and then left early in the morning on Wednesday to Davos, Switzerland. His departure, which came just before the suspicious package was found has brought about speculations as to whether the eventuality was connected to his presence or as a single incident.

Not the first time...

Security threats have been witnessed in the Trump Doonbeg resort in the past. In February 2025, police responded to a bomb threat at the hotel, which was subsequently closed in winter.

In the same incident, the police used sniffer dogs in searches, but nothing suspicious was detected, and the hotel was not closed down.

People are still very suspicious because the authorities are making sure that the location is safe.

The Gardai (Irish police) have convinced the people that they are making all the relevant checks and that they are investigating it. The Defence Forces have also shown that their response is a normal procedure in regard to dealing with such threats.

During the investigation, law enforcers are stressing the point that there is no threat that has been immediate.