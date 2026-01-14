President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump have been named as personal defendants in a bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former employee of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

The civil complaint, lodged in New Jersey Superior Court, alleges a pervasive culture of gender discrimination where female staff were reportedly coerced into wearing 'humiliatingly tight' uniforms and faced immediate professional reprisal for reporting lewd conduct by management.

The plaintiff—identified in court filings as Maria Hadley—claims her tenure at the prestigious $350,000-a-year club was defined by a 'hostile work environment' that eventually shattered her health.

In a striking detail for political observers, Hadley revealed she had previously been a vocal Trump supporter, even messaging Eric Trump directly to warn him that the 'misogynistic' treatment she endured was damaging his father's reputation before her constructive termination in August 2025.

Harassment Claims at Trump's Luxury Club

The lawsuit paints a grim picture of life behind the manicured fairways of Trump National Golf Club, a property whose annual membership costs around £280,000 ($350,000).

According to court filings obtained by The Daily Beast, the plaintiff was given a uniform that was 'far too small and too tight' and was allegedly told by a manager, 'If they don't fit, you don't work', when she asked for a proper size.

She described that experience as humiliating, saying it made her feel objectified rather than respected.

The complaint goes beyond dress code issues, alleging that some male managers and staff made inappropriate remarks about teenage guests, referring to them as 'sexy', and that a bartender served alcohol to underage employees and made sexual comments about a 12‑year‑old with braces.

Employees Who Reported Faced Retaliation

After reporting the bartender's conduct to human resources, which was supposed to be confidential, the plaintiff says supervisors turned against her. Hours were cut, colleagues refused to speak to her, and she was excluded from a bonus awarded to other employees following a visit from Donald Trump.

She was also reassigned menial tasks, which she says, coupled with mounting stress, aggravated her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. It led to hospitalisation twice before she eventually resigned in August 2025.

She also shared a message she sent to Eric Trump, expressing her frustration that the treatment she endured was damaging the reputation of someone she had previously supported politically.

Trump's Bedminster: Multiple Harassment Allegations

This is not the first time allegations have surfaced at the Bedminster property; other former employees have previously filed complaints about workplace mistreatment and retaliation.

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, including reimbursement for stress, medical impacts, lost wages, and legal costs.

Comments under the posts say it's likely real, noting how other former employees also reported similar cases. 'This has a 100% chance of being true and also is the tip of the iceberg (every private golf club in Florida does this)'.

With the lawsuit seeking damages, the public thinks it won't put the Trumps under any repercussions. 'Trump has immunity since the Supreme Court found him not guilty and Eric Trump, as first son, gets immunity as well. This lawsuit will get tossed'.

Some framed the allegations as a 'disgrace' to the United States, since it names the current president as one of the enablers. 'Yet another lawsuit exposing the toxic, misogynistic culture at a Trump property'. They also added, 'Donald and Eric Trump are named personally. Profoundly degrading, dangerous, and entirely on-brand. Disgraceful'.

As of now, neither the Trump Organisation nor representatives for Donald or Eric Trump have issued a public response. The allegations remain unproven, and the case has not yet been tested in court.

What is clear, however, is that the lawsuit adds another legal and reputational challenge for the Trump family, one that cuts directly against the carefully curated image of luxury, order and respectability projected by their flagship golf clubs.