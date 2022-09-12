Gisele Bundchen put aside her feud with husband Tom Brady to wish him and his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the best for their opening game of the NFL season. The two remain separated for the moment, after the Brazilian model left their home in Tampa after a fight earlier this month.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from the NFL in February earlier this year, but recanted after just 40 days to rejoin the Buccaneers. Brady's actions did not sit well with Bundchen, who was expecting the quarterback to prioritise family over football after 22 seasons in the NFL.

Bundchen left the family home in Tampa, Florida and moved to their home in Costa Rica before returning to the United States. The supermodel was spotted at a water park with the son and daughter she shares with Brady, but is said to be living separately in Miami.

The ongoing feud between the power couple triggered divorce rumours, but Bundchen dampened talks with a supportive message for Brady. She wrote: "Let's go Tom Brady! Let's go Bucs!" ahead of their opening game of the season against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Despite missing 11-days of training with the team leading up to the opening game of the season, Brady led the offensive line against Dallas. The 45-year-old threw 212 yards, while completing 18 of 27 attempts and registering one touchdown with one interception.

Bundchen's message to her husband of 13 years may have dampened divorce talks, but there remains genuine tension between the pair. An insider told People that those close to Brady are avoiding discussing his current status with the Brazilian fashion model.

"Everyone here knows that there's tension, but we don't know how serious it is. So we're just not talking to him about Gisele. It's not a topic anyone wants to bring up to him," the Insider said.

It is unclear when and if Bundchen, who has reportedly moved out of their Tampa home with their children, will return. It is also believed Brady, who decided to return to the NFL for a 23rd season, will hang up his helmet after the current campaign.