Gisele Bundchen returned to Florida from Costa Rica over the weekend to reunite with her children following her spat with NFL star Tom Brady, a new report claimed.

Sources previously told Page Six that Bundchen left their family compound in Tampa and travelled alone to Costa Rica after an "epic fight" with Brady. The couple has reportedly been feuding over the football quarterback's decision to un-retire from the NFL.

On Sunday, Gisele Bundchen was spotted together with her children. The threesome spent some quality time together at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, just north of Miami, sans Tom Brady.

Insiders claimed that the NFL star, who recently returned to training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after taking an 11-day leave from the team, was nowhere to be seen at the water park. Brady allegedly remained in Tampa.

Witnesses reported that Gisele Bundchen played with her kids on the water slides and that "they all seemed happy" and appeared to be having fun. An unnamed tipster told Page Six, "Gisele looked gorgeous in a one-piece black bathing suit. [She was] talking with other people in the pool."

For starters, Brady and Bundchen share daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12. The professional football player is also a dad to Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex-ladylove Bridget Moynahan.

EpicStream reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had a massive blowout fight after the latter learned about her husband's decision to return to NFL. A tattler claimed, "There were some very difficult conversations. Gisele wound up accepting Tom's decision, but only if he promised to prioritize a work-life balance."

Brady allegedly won their conversations, but not until Bundchen issued a stunning ultimatum. The pair, according to Star Magazine, is looking at a €606-plus million divorce.

An unidentified source shared, "That's what the recent trip to the Bahamas was ultimately all about. Tom is showing Gisele that he puts her and the kids first, and that he's willing to put football on hold for the family to enjoy time together."

Both Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to comment on the claims that they are heading to a divorce. So, devoted followers of the couple should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.