President Donald Trump's repeated use of makeup to mask a persistent bruise on his right hand has intensified scrutiny of his health and transparency as public concern mounts.

For months, photos and video clips have captured the 79-year-old US president with a noticeable patch of mismatched concealer on the back of his right hand, prompting renewed discussion about the underlying cause of the bruise and what it might signify about his overall health.

A Recurring Bruise and a 'Poorly Blended' Cover-Up

Since early 2025, the bruise on Trump's right hand has surfaced repeatedly in public settings. During media engagements and diplomatic events, cameras have captured the deep purple injury either in plain sight or smeared with thick, often poorly matched makeup.

The White House and Trump's physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, have maintained that there is no serious health issue, explaining the mark as a benign side effect of aspirin therapy combined with frequent handshaking.

In a recent interview, Trump addressed questions about the makeup, saying he opts for cosmetic cover-ups when he gets 'whacked again by someone,' including a minor cut from Attorney-General Pam Bondi's ring during a high-five. Trump described his cosmetic routine as taking only 'about 10 seconds' to apply. Makeup artist Brandi Boulet, who studied Trump's skin for a biopic, noted that the application often appears 'poorly blended' — a detail that has fed online chatter.

High-Dose Aspirin Regimen Questioned

Trump's explanation points to aspirin as a central factor. In a conversation with The Wall Street Journal, he defended his high-dose regimen of 325 milligrams daily, stating it helps keep his blood 'nice, thin'. This dose is significantly higher than the typical 81-milligram low dose most doctors prescribe for cardiovascular prevention.

Medical professionals note that older adults on blood-thinning medication can bruise more easily, especially if their skin becomes thinner with age. The recurring bruise has also appeared under bandages at times, further fuelling speculation about its cause.

Online Speculation and Health Transparency

The presence of makeup on the bruise has drawn intense online interest, with videos and clips going viral on social platforms. Some commentators have used images of the covered-up injury to question the administration's transparency about Trump's health, while others have floated theories ranging from routine treatment effects to more speculative medical causes, none of which are backed by official medical confirmation.

The discourse has at times veered into broader discussions about ageing and fitness for leadership. However, medical experts stress that surface bruising and concealment choices do not necessarily imply serious underlying conditions without further clinical evidence.

The Broader Health Narrative

Trump's hand bruise is only one piece of a broader public dialogue about presidential health. In related interviews, he has discussed other health assessments, including imaging scans and physical results, while asserting he remains in excellent condition.

The tension between public curiosity and official explanations suggests that even small physical signs can take on outsized significance in the political arena. Whether the makeup draws sympathy, scepticism or scrutiny, it underscores how a leader's health is interpreted as a matter of national interest.