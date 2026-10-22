Prince Harry has said enrolling his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a British school meant more to him than he expected. In an interview with British GQ published on 20 October 2026, the Duke of Sussex discussed the value of giving his children experience of British and American cultures, prompting commentator Emily Wright to argue that Prince William has gained the 'last laugh'.

In an opinion piece for the Express, Wright described Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal duties and subsequent move to California as a 'catastrophic mistake'. She argued that Harry's comments about British education highlighted the irony of the couple moving to California before returning to Britain with their children.

The interpretation is contentious, however. Harry did not describe his decision to step back from royal duties as a mistake during the interview. Instead, he focused on his children's experiences and the importance of allowing them to understand different cultures.

Prince Harry's British School Comments Put Family First

For context, Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they intended to step back as senior working members of the royal family. They subsequently settled in California, and their accounts of royal life, including their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, kept their departure in public discussion.

Harry's latest remarks offered a perspective centred on parenthood rather than royal status. Speaking to British GQ journalist Zach Baron, he said his children had been attending school for two weeks when he discussed the experience.

'Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me,' Harry said. 'I didn't know how important it was to me.'

He also explained why experiencing different cultures mattered to him as a father.

'But I think for kids at seven and five to be able to have that comparison and to have two completely different cultural experiences is so important today,' he said.

Harry's comments do not establish that he regrets leaving Britain in 2020. Nor do they amount to a criticism of American schools. His stated priority was giving Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to experience different cultural environments as they grow up.

That distinction matters when assessing Wright's argument. Wanting his children to experience British education does not necessarily mean Harry has rejected the decisions he and Meghan made previously.

Prince William's Family Life Becomes Part of the Comparison

Wright interpreted Harry's remarks as an uncomfortable irony, arguing that the Duke was embracing aspects of British life after leaving royal duties.

'Adopting the exact lifestyle and educational path he once fled, the irony couldn't be richer,' Wright wrote.

She also argued that William had gained the 'last laugh' by remaining in Britain and raising his family there. These are Wright's opinions, rather than evidence that either brother has gained an advantage over the other.

William, the Prince of Wales, continues his official duties as heir to the throne and raises his three children with Catherine in Britain. His circumstances differ from those of Harry, who stepped back from royal duties with Meghan and subsequently established a life in the United States.

The brothers' differing circumstances provide context for Wright's argument, but they do not establish that one has won a personal contest. Harry has described his children's cultural experiences as important, while William's position brings different responsibilities and expectations.

Prince Harry Signals Hope for Royal Family Reconciliation

Harry also discussed his strained family relationships during the British GQ interview, expressing a desire for reconciliation with relatives, including King Charles III and William.

'Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out,' Harry said.

He added, 'With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That's the key point.'

A spokesperson for the Sussexes subsequently clarified that Harry's remarks were not directed at William or another member of the royal family.

That clarification is important because the interview's discussion of reconciliation should not automatically be interpreted as a criticism of his older brother. Harry expressed a desire to repair family relationships, while Wright's commentary focused on the contrast between the brothers' lives since 2020.

Harry's remarks have nevertheless reopened discussion about the consequences of leaving royal duties and building a life abroad. His own explanation centres on his children and the value of experiencing different cultures, rather than an admission that the family's earlier decisions were wrong.