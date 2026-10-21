Prince Harry has reignited debate over his fractured relationship with the British Royal Family after declaring that he wants to reconcile with King Charles III and Prince William, with critics questioning whether his public comments have made repairing those relationships more difficult.

In an interview with GQ published on 20 October 2026, the Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about the family disagreements that have followed his departure from royal duties with Meghan Markle in 2020. Harry acknowledged that the damage may never completely disappear but insisted that reconciliation remains his priority.

'Some people don't want it to work out – I want it to work out,' he said, describing family estrangement as an experience many people could relate to.

His comments have prompted renewed scrutiny of his relationship with his relatives, particularly given the revelations he has shared through interviews, his Netflix documentary series and his memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry Says Reconciliation Is the Priority

During the interview, Harry discussed how the breakdown of family relationships can affect people long after disagreements occur.

'With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That's the key point,' he said. The prince added that, although emotional scars can remain, changing one's perspective and letting go of the past can help people move forward.

'For me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives than to continue with issues with family,' he explained.

Harry's remarks suggest that he remains hopeful of rebuilding relationships with his father and older brother, despite years of tension following his decision to step away from royal responsibilities and establish a life outside the UK.

However, the comments have also revived questions about whether reconciliation can happen while disagreements surrounding the family's private affairs continue to play out publicly.

Critics Question Whether Harry Has Gone Too Far

Some critics argue that Harry's desire for reconciliation sits uneasily alongside his previous decision to speak publicly about his experiences within the Royal Family.

His 2023 memoir, Spare, contained deeply personal accounts of his upbringing and strained relationship with William, including an alleged physical confrontation between the brothers. Harry and Meghan also discussed their experiences in a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey and their Netflix documentary.

For critics, those disclosures have made the prospect of rebuilding trust more complicated. Some royal commentators have suggested that repairing the relationship may require private conversations and a willingness to avoid further public disputes.

The sentiment behind the phrase 'You can't burn all your bridges' reflects this criticism: some observers believe that public revelations can have lasting consequences, even when someone later expresses a desire to make peace.

Nevertheless, criticism of Harry's approach does not establish that reconciliation is impossible, nor does it reveal what his relatives privately want.

Harry's Spokesperson Addresses the Comments

Harry's remarks also attracted attention because his observation that 'some people don't want it to work out' was interpreted by some as a possible reference to William.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes subsequently clarified that the comment was not intended as a criticism of the Prince of Wales or any other royal family member. The spokesperson explained that the remark had been made in a general context and was not directed at Harry's relatives.

That clarification is significant because the prince's words could otherwise have been interpreted as suggesting that the responsibility for reconciliation rests primarily with the other side. The precise state of his relationship with William remains difficult to assess publicly, and neither brother has provided a complete account of their private discussions.

Can the Royal Family Put the Rift Behind Them?

Harry's comments come after years of strained relations following his and Meghan's departure from royal duties in 2020. Their subsequent media appearances and public accounts of their experiences deepened the divide, while Harry has repeatedly expressed a desire to improve his relationship with his family.

He has also spoken about wanting his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to experience British life and culture.

Whether those hopes will translate into a lasting reconciliation remains uncertain. Family relationships can take years to repair, particularly when trust has been damaged and disagreements have unfolded in front of a global audience.

For now, Harry's latest interview has highlighted the tension between his wish to move forward and the lasting impact of what has already been said publicly. His message is that reconciliation matters more than continuing a family feud.

His critics, however, argue that rebuilding those relationships may require more than expressing that wish in another interview.