Prince Harry has spoken candidly about the painful breakdown of his relationship with his father, King Charles III, and his elder brother, Prince William, saying family reconciliation remains his top priority, even as he admits that 'some people don't want it to work out'.

The 42-year-old Duke of Sussex's emotional intervention, featured in an in-depth interview to GQ magazine published on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, laid bare his enduring grief over the fractured family ties that have persisted since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Harry's pointed remark about unnamed individuals resisting family healing quickly sparked intense speculation across royal circles, prompting an immediate public clarification from his spokesperson, who insisted the observation was made in a universal context and was not intended as a swipe at the Prince of Wales or any royal relative.

Reflecting on the lasting scars of protracted domestic disputes, the duke stressed that world events make personal feuds trivial, and he remains unwavering in his optimism that his family can ultimately resolve the historic breach as they spend time in the United Kingdom after returning from North America.

What Did Prince Harry Say About the Royal Family Rift?

During the interview, Harry was asked whether he grieved his complicated relationships with his father and brother. The Duke responded that family disagreements and broken relationships are experiences many people can relate to, regardless of circumstance.

He suggested that public interest in his family partly reflected a wider desire to understand how estranged relatives might repair their relationships. 'People may look at us and go, How are you going to work it out?' Harry explained, before adding that some people might use his experiences to help them address difficulties within their own families.

He then delivered his most striking comment: 'And some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out.'

Harry subsequently reiterated his desire for reconciliation, describing it as particularly important given the wider problems facing the world. 'With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile,' he said. 'That's the key point.'

Was Prince Harry Taking a Swipe at Prince William?

Harry's comments prompted speculation that he was suggesting certain members of the Royal Family were unwilling to repair their relationships with him. However, a spokesperson for the Duke clarified what he meant.

According to a statement, the comment about some people not wanting reconciliation was 'absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family'.

The spokesperson added that Harry's words were meant in general and were not directed at his relatives.

The clarification matters because Harry's relationship with William has been strained for several years, after the Sussexes stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Harry has previously discussed family tensions publicly through interviews, the couple's Netflix documentary and his memoir, 'Spare'. Those disclosures have contributed to ongoing speculation about whether the brothers can rebuild their relationship.

Prince Harry Reflects on Forgiveness and Family Reconciliation

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry discussed the lasting effects of family conflict and the difficulty of moving beyond painful experiences. He acknowledged that emotional wounds can leave lasting marks, but encouraged people to consider how their perspectives might change over time.

'Scars stick around forever,' he said, while discussing the importance of letting go of the past. Harry also recognised that moving forward can be particularly challenging when previous events continue to affect someone's everyday life.

Nevertheless, he questioned whether continuing family disputes were worthwhile when so many other challenges existed in the world.

His comments suggest that, despite the ongoing difficulties within his own family, he believes reconciliation remains possible. When asked whether he thought the rift could be repaired, Harry replied: 'Yeah, of course.'

What Is the Current State of Prince Harry's Relationship With King Charles and Prince William?

Harry's relationships with his father and brother have drawn public attention since he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties.

While Harry has said he wants to rebuild family connections, the exact state of his relationship with William remains unclear. Reports suggest the brothers have had little direct contact in recent years.

Harry has also said he wants reconciliation with his family. In a 2025 interview, he said he would welcome a renewed relationship and saw little point in continuing to fight. His latest comments echo that sentiment, though they don't indicate whether formal reconciliation talks with William are underway.

For now, Harry's message is that he wants to move forward rather than remain caught in past disagreements. Whether that desire will lead to a lasting reconciliation remains uncertain, but his latest interview makes clear that repairing family relationships remains important to him.