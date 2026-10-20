Prince Harry's latest plea to heal his fractured relationships with his father and brother has drawn sceptical reactions online, with some commenters questioning whether reconciliation could also benefit his commercial prospects.

The Duke of Sussex expressed his desire to resolve the longstanding rift with King Charles III and Prince William during an interview with GQ, published on Tuesday, 20 October 2026. Some social media users subsequently questioned whether repairing royal ties could help Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, strengthen their public image and business interests.

The comments follow years of public disagreement over the couple's departure from royal duties and their decision to speak openly about their experiences.

Why Prince Harry's Reconciliation Plea Has Sparked Money Speculation

Harry's comments prompted a range of reactions online, where some users questioned whether financial considerations played a part in his wish to reconnect with his relatives.

One commenter summed up their suspicion by writing, 'It's got to be a money game'. Others argued that the couple's royal connections remained central to their public appeal.

Some questioned how Harry's desire for reconciliation fitted with the grievances he had previously described. They asked why he would seek closer family ties if those disagreements remained unresolved.

These comments represent individual opinions, not verified evidence of Harry's financial position or intentions. Neither the interview nor the online reactions establish that money is driving his appeal to his family.

What Prince Harry Said About Repairing His Royal Family Rift

In the GQ interview, recorded in New York in late September, Harry was asked whether he grieved his 'complicated relationship' with his father and brother.

'Yes, of course,' he replied, describing sibling disagreements and fractured relationships between parents and children as a 'massively relatable issue for so many people'.

Asked whether he believed the family rift could be repaired, Harry acknowledged that emotional scars could remain but encouraged people to reconsider past experiences and learn to let them go.

'Some people don't want it to work out — I want it to work out. Of course I do... with everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile — that's the key point,' he said.

His remark that 'some people don't want it to work out' prompted speculation that he was referring to William. However, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex rejected that interpretation.

'It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way,' the spokesperson told People.

Harry had also expressed a wish for reconciliation in a 2025 BBC interview, saying there was 'no point in continuing to fight anymore'.

The GQ interview explored his experience of grief following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and how difficult experiences have shaped his outlook on life.

The Interviews and Memoir That Made the Royal Dispute Public

Harry's strained relationship with the Royal Family became increasingly public after he and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they would step back as senior working royals and pursue an independent life in North America.

During their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, they discussed Meghan's mental health and alleged that concerns had been raised within the family about how dark their unborn son's skin might be. They also criticised aspects of their treatment within the royal institution.

The Sussexes subsequently discussed their experiences in a Netflix documentary series. Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, included personal accounts of disagreements with William and other relatives.

His latest interview revisits those family relationships through a discussion of grief and reconciliation. Harry says he wants them to improve, although his remarks do not establish whether his father or brother shares that intention.