Prince William 'doesn't want anything to do with Harry', an unnamed palace source has claimed, despite the Duke of Sussex renewing his public appeal for reconciliation with his family.

Harry discussed his strained relationships with William and King Charles III in a GQ interview published on Tuesday, 20 October. He said he wanted their differences resolved, although his spokesperson later clarified that a reference to 'some people' not wanting reconciliation was not directed at his brother or other family members.

The palace source's account suggests William remains unwilling to engage. It is not a public statement from the Prince of Wales, who has not announced how he intends to respond to Harry's latest remarks.

Why Prince William Reportedly Wants Nothing to Do With Harry

'William doesn't want anything to do with Harry, and he has a stony mindset when he puts his mind to something,' the unnamed source said.

Royal commentator Tom Sykes separately said he would be surprised if William responded publicly to the interview. His assessment concerned the likelihood of a public response, rather than confirmation of any decision about private contact.

The brothers' relationship has deteriorated over several years. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020 and subsequently discussed their experiences in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and their 2022 Netflix documentary series.

Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, revealed further details of the tensions, including his account of an argument with William that became physical. Those disclosures brought disagreements between the brothers into public view, while questions about their private relationship have continued.

Harry Says Family Rift Is Something He Grieves

Asked during the interview whether he grieved his complicated relationships with his father and brother, Harry replied: 'Yes, of course.'

He described family disagreements as something many people could relate to, before explaining that he wanted the situation resolved.

'Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out,' he said.

Harry added that, given the wider problems facing the world, 'the most important thing is to reconcile'.

His answer placed reconciliation among his personal priorities, but did not set out a timetable or describe an agreement with either Charles or William. It also did not announce plans for a meeting between the brothers.

Spokesperson Denies Remarks Were a Swipe at William

Harry's reference to 'some people' prompted questions about whether he was suggesting that William or other relatives were obstructing reconciliation.

His spokesperson rejected that interpretation, saying the comment was 'absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family'.

The spokesperson added that Harry had been speaking in a general context and was not directing the remark at his relatives.

That clarification distinguishes Harry's stated wish to repair family ties from the suggestion that he was publicly blaming William for the continuing estrangement.

Different Prospects for Charles and William

The reported state of Harry's relationship with his father differs from accounts of his relationship with William.

A source close to Harry told People that his relationship with Charles was 'better', while describing the brothers' relationship as distant, with 'no contact'. The same report said Harry and Charles had spoken since the Sussexes returned to Britain in August.

Those accounts suggest that contact with one family member has not necessarily brought progress with another. Harry's public appeal addresses reconciliation with his family broadly, but the reported circumstances of his relationships with Charles and William remain distinct.

For now, Harry has made his wishes public. William's reported position comes from an unnamed source, rather than an explanation from the prince himself.