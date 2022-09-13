Kate Middleton caused a fight between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just days before Queen Elizabeth's death, a new report claimed.

Sources told New Idea, in its latest edition, that Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted arguing with each other while they were out in public. It was even claimed that the former "Suits" actress was seen doing a "talk to the hand" gesture while trying to dismiss what her husband was saying to her.

An unnamed insider even told the entertainment news outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fought because of Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales.

It claimed, "Apparently, Harry mentioned that he thought it might be nice if he caught up with Kate while they were back in the UK. After all, the same week he arrived at Frogmore Cottage, Kate and her family moved in just down the lane on Windsor Estate at Adelaide Cottage. Even though there's tension between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, Harry and Kate have always shared a bond. But Meghan flipped out at the very suggestion and quickly squashed his plans for the meet-up, telling Harry it was out of the question."

The same tipster added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle almost crossed paths with Kate Middleton when they arrived in the U.K. because Prince William's wife was seen exiting Windsor Castle at that time.

It could have been an awkward situation should Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have had a run-in. The Duchess of Sussex would allegedly be forced to greet her sister-in-law even if she did not want to.

The anonymous informant furthered, "Meghan has never been able to understand why Harry was such close friends with Kate. She tells people she finds her snobbish and dull. But most take it as sour grapes over the fact that Kate didn't immediately fall all over Meghan when they met."

On Saturday, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle surprised the world when they reunited outside Windsor Castle to honour their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The "Fab Four" were snapped donning all-black ensembles as they greeted a sea of mourners.

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital, "I think it was a giant step forward. All of this is a huge step forward, considering we haven't seen the brothers together. We haven't seen the wives walking together since before the pandemic. And so I think that it's times like these, in any family, that seem to bring people together."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to comment on the reports saying that they had a fight because of Kate Middleton. So, devoted supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.