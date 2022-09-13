The previous Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are now officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as declared by King Charles III In his first official speech as monarch. The couple has also updated their social media handles to show their new titles.

The Spencer tiara, one of Princess Diana's favourites and the one she wore during her wedding, is a family heirloom and, earlier this year, was exhibited for public display for the first time in 50 years.

According to Hello! Magazine, the tiara was part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee tiara exhibition and bore the text that said Diana's eldest granddaughter should be the next to own the diadem.

"In the mid-1970s, John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer, inherited the tiara. It was subsequently worn by all three of his daughters at their wedding: Lady Jane in 1978; Lady Sarah in 1980; and finally Lady Diana the following year, in 1981. The tiara was most recently worn by Celia McCorquodale — niece of the 10th Earl Spencer Charles — at her wedding in the Spring of 2018. The Spencer Tiara is now set to be inherited by Princess Charlotte," it read.

At present, the iconic tiara remains with the Spencer family, with Vogue reporting in June that the tiny crown was created in 1930 by luxury jeweller Garrard. The tiara houses various fold Spencer jewels and diamonds, while its central, floral piece was a gift to Lady Cynthia Hamilton when she wed Diana's grandfather.

Celebrity hairdresser Sam McKnight shared that during his time working with the late Princess Diana, she took preference wearing the Spencer tiara because it was light and didn't give her headaches.

The Princess of Wales currently owns Diana's engagement ring, which Prince William used to propose to her in Kenya back in 2010.