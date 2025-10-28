Prince Harry's public image has taken another bruising. The Duke of Sussex, once celebrated as a decorated soldier and dedicated royal, has been mocked online after appearing 'miserable' and 'jobless' in a Halloween video posted by Meghan Markle.

The clip, filmed at a Santa Barbara pumpkin patch near a petrol station, shows Harry carving pumpkins while Meghan and their children roam nearby.

What might have been a lighthearted family moment has instead fuelled debate overHarry's purpose, profile, and perceived fall from royal grace.

The Pumpkin Patch That Sparked the Outcry

The video, shared on Meghan's Instagram, captures the Sussexes' children as they explore a corn maze and pick pumpkins. But eagle-eyed viewers noticed petrol station signs and a roadside setting, prompting ridicule.

Social media users flooded Reddit and X with cutting remarks:

'From a prince to a pumpkin-carving influencer—the downfall is real.'

'He looks defeated. What's his job now?'

According to the Daily Express, what should have been wholesome family content turned into a viral metaphor for Harry's lost royal identity.

The pumpkin video became less about Halloween—and more about how far the Duke appears to have drifted from royal life.

'Jobless' Prince? Critics Question His Role

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry's post-palace life has been under a microscope. While he's pursued philanthropic and mental health projects, critics argue his once-dynamic image has dulled.

A Reddit user summed up the sentiment: 'Polo, lawsuits, podcasts... now pumpkins. Is this what he left the Royal Family for?'

Observers note that Harry's ventures—from the Invictus Games to production deals—have struggled to maintain momentum. Compared to Prince William's high-profile royal work, the Duke's presence seems increasingly peripheral.

Were the Posts Staged for Publicity?

Speculation also surrounds whether the Halloween video was staged for image management rather than genuine family fun.

According to Page Six, Meghan was spotted wearing a $1,600 designer gown during the outing, which critics called 'tone-deaf' and 'calculated.'

Some media commentators suggest the Sussexes are rebranding as lifestyle influencers, focusing on relatability and soft glamour instead of public service.

Others argue the posts risk turning royal legacy into commercial content, blurring the line between authenticity and promotion.

The Broader Fallout and What It Signals

Insiders claim Harry's recent nostalgia for the UK stems from frustration with stalled projects in America. The couple's once-hyped media empire—spanning Netflix and Spotify—has delivered mixed results.

One commentator told The Sun: 'If everything was going as Meghan planned, Harry wouldn't be carving pumpkins next to a gas pump.'

What Does It Mean for Harry's Public Role?

As Prince William prepares to take the crown, many royal watchers believe Harry's role is becoming less important. The visuals of the pumpkin patch have come to represent a greater question: what is Harry's current purpose?

If the world begins to regard him as a social-media figure rather than a prince, the effects on his influence and the Sussex brand could be long-term. It's unclear whether this Halloween clip is a simple family moment or a symbol of the decline of a royal arrival, but the reaction speaks volumes.

From serving in the military and representing the monarchy to carving pumpkins on social media, many people believe he has fallen dramatically from his once-highly respected position.

Conclusion

Once a global symbol of service and purpose, Prince Harry now finds himself caught between royal heritage and celebrity relevance.

Meghan's Halloween video may have been intended as harmless family fun—but its viral fallout paints a more sobering picture.

Whether he's a devoted dad or a 'displaced Duke,' the world seems increasingly unsure what role he plays in the royal narrative he left behind.