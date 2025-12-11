The annual festive showdown between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex has just crowned a clear victor. In a classic royal face-off, Kate Middleton hosted her star-studded Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, while days earlier, Meghan Markle dropped the festive special of her Meghan, With Love Netflix series.

The contrasting public reaction to the two events, according to a royal expert, proves that a deep-seated rivalry between the pair is still very much alive—and Meghan is reportedly losing the battle to capture the public's heart.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams stated that the two royal projects 'could not have been more different' and suspects that Meghan, 44, may soon be forced to retire her new lifestyle show altogether after its lacklustre reception in Britain.

'Meghan is secretly battling to emulate some of the magic that Kate clearly creates, but it is not working,' Fitzwilliams told New UK Magazine. 'She displayed almost relentless positivity, which actually becomes weary to watch.'

He added that the Duchess 'seems that she'd like to be a sort of Californian Mary Poppins, practically perfect in every way, and therefore her show just does not have the same level of substance as Kate's carol concert.'

Why Meghan Markle Is Struggling To Match Kate's Magic

The Princess of Wales, 43, used her annual carol service to focus on community and human connection, sending a personal letter to guests that spoke of Christmas being a time that 'speaks of love taking form in the simplest most human ways' and 'invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope.'

The high-calibre line-up featured readings by Prince William and Titanic actress Kate Winslet, along with a musical performance by Katie Melua, lending the event a sense of gravitas and warmth.

In contrast, Meghan's Holiday Celebration offered cooking demonstrations, DIY tutorials for wreath making, the odd cameo from her husband Prince Harry, and appearances from celebrity friends, including tennis ace Naomi Osaka.

While the show impressively landed in Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in the UK within 24 hours of airing, British critics were notably unimpressed. The majority of reviews in UK newspapers were scathing, with many giving only one or two stars and describing the content as 'bizarre' and 'quite mad and a little bit sad'.

Fitzwilliams believes that these mixed reviews are a serious problem, particularly given the Sussexes' existing relationship with the streaming giant.

'The trouble is that in the position she is in with their downgraded Netflix deal, which isn't an unusual position to be in, she needed a big name,' he explained. He noted that while Naomi Osaka is 'very big in her field,' there were 'many people who didn't know who she was.'

'So if viewers are Googling the names of her guests, it's not looking particularly good for their future with Netflix, so this may well be the last episode we get of the series,' he concluded.

Meghan Markle's Timing: The Dysfunctional Situation With Her Father

The expert commentary also revived the long-running narrative that the former 'Fab Four' members are locked in a relentless contest for public attention. Richard Fitzwilliams suggests there is a 'widespread belief that Meghan still feels rivalry with Kate' dating back to their shared time in the UK.

He claims this rivalry may explain the numerous 'diary clashes' over the years, including the announcement of Megxit on the eve of Kate's 38th birthday in 2020, and Harry publishing the paperback of his explosive memoir Spare while King Charles and Queen Camilla were on a royal tour of Australia.

However, the most 'decidedly dysfunctional situation' occurred the day after Meghan's show aired. Reports emerged that her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., 81, was in intensive care in a hospital in the Philippines, having reportedly had a leg amputated following emergency surgery.

Royal expert Robert Fitzwilliams said the timing of the festive special's release, which was likely filmed months ago, has done her 'no favours.' He commented, 'It is a decidedly dysfunctional situation to have Meghan on television talking about love and family while her father is said to be fighting for his life in hospital.'

It seems the Sussexes will now need to 'think very carefully about what they do next' following a broadcast that, despite the Duchess's 'relentless positivity,' appears to have inadvertently highlighted her struggles to create genuine public 'magic' and her difficult personal circumstances.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Meghan Markle and Princess Kate's reps for comments.