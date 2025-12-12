The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a participation at the 2026 Sundance Festival with their coming-of-age documentary film Cookie Queens.

Deadline reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will executive produce the documentary, featuring 'a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and pain points woven into one of America's most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season.'

The Sussexes' Production

The actress and her British prince husband's Archewell Productions is collaborating with Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films to work on the documentary.

Unfinished Spaces director Alysa Nahmias will helm the film, while Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw and Jennifer Sims will be the co-producers.

According to the documentary's description, the movie will follow the lives of four girls ages five to 12. Together with their families, they will showcase their journey of selling the famous Girl Scout cookies as part of the organisation's annual tradition.

'For these Girl Scouts, selling cookies isn't just about Thin Mints and sisterhood – it's a crash course in entrepreneurship. Behind the smiles and cookie boxes lie real pressure: long hours, ambitious sales goals, and the weight of high expectations,' the note added.

The director vowed to create a vibrant and bold picture that would highlight the girls' points-of-view and illustrate the emotional and mental stakes of their experiences while selling cookies.

Meghan's Girl Scout Era

Before becoming a member of the British royal family, Meghan used to be one of the Girl Scouts who participated in the annual tradition of cookie selling to raise funds for the organisation.

According to the Duchess, she found a personal connection to the film as a former Girl Scout, with her mother as her troop leader.

'When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in. The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanising tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible,' she also said in her Instagram story.

Meghan also shared a photo of her when she was a young Girl Scout back in April to promote the podcast of her friend, Whitney Wolfe Herd, called Confessions of a Female Founder.

Cookie Queens will be a part of Sundance Film Festival's Family Matinee section. It means viewers of all ages can watch this movie. Other critically acclaimed films that belonged in this category include Out of My Mind, The Elephant Queen, The Eagle Huntress, Science Fair, The Legend of Ochi and Shaun the Sheep.

The movie adaptation of a children's book, Fing!, will also premiere in the Family Matinee section.

If the royal couple will attend, they could come with their two children, Prince Charlie and Princess Lilibet, so the entire family could watch the film.

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will run from 22 January to 1 February at Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Though it is still not clear if the royal executive producers will grace the premiere event early next year.