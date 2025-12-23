The Archewell Foundation, a charity established by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020, is now operating with just two employees as the couple battles mounting financial pressures. Once heralded as a bold philanthropic venture, the charity has been forced to downsize dramatically in an effort to survive.

Sources told Page Six that the couple's foundation is dealing with funding problems, forcing them to take drastic measures to help save the charity.

'Harry and Meghan have been forced to downsize the staff as it was costing them so much,' a source said.

Just last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced through the organisation's Impact Report that the charity will be renamed as Archewell Philanthropies, marking its fifth anniversary. The report explained that shifting to a 'philanthropies model' means they plan to grow and evolve over time, with minimal administrative burden and increased flexibility.

However, the US publication learned that the couple had been in deep discussion regarding the future of the charity over the last few months, as the funds were depleting.

An insider also said that Harry and Meghan are hoping to get a fiscal sponsor who will shoulder the outgoing costs and keep the expenses cheap. 'The big question was, would Archewell close, or would another charity take it over?' the source said.

The Daily Mail reported that three staff members were recently let go. Insiders claimed that the three were informed that their positions had to be vacated because the charity is about to cease operations.

Staggering Costs of Operations

According to Page Six, Archewell's updated 990 form revealed total expenses of $5.1 million (approximately £3.8 million). Staff salaries alone reached a total of $913,000 (approximately £675,000). A significant portion of the reported expenses is believed to have stemmed from the couple's tours in Nigeria and Colombia in 2024, which were widely perceived as royal-style visits despite their current status as resigned members of the British royal family.

Meanwhile, the grants and donations for the foundation declined sharply from $5.3 million (approximately £3.9 million) in 2023 to $2.1 million (approximately £1.5 million) in 2024. Insiders voiced concern that the foundation's spending far outpaces its income.

'If they're shooting out grants then that's a net loss and they're not bringing in that much money,' one source explained.

Staff Downsizing

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told People that staff reductions were unavoidable due to a shift in the foundation's operating model after five years in operation. 'The move toward a fiscal sponsor operating model does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles,' the spokesperson said.

However, the spokesperson did not provide other information about the staff changes. 'We will not be discussing these personnel details further, other than to say that we are honoured to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others,' they explained.

The Sussexes have yet to shed more light about their long-term plans for the foundation, now that they only have two employees left. Questions remain over whether Archewell can continue in its current form.