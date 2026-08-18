Prince William will 'never forgive' his brother Prince Harry for the damage done by Spare, the Sussexes' Netflix series and their Oprah Winfrey interview, according to a royal commentator, who says any hope of a meaningful reunion is now 'firmly in the past.'

The escalating tension between the brothers, which began in earnest when Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with their son, Prince Archie.

The couple later welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in June 2021, cementing a life thousands of miles away from the institution Harry grew up in and from the elder brother who once seemed his closest ally.

Prince William's world looks very different. While Harry continues to build a media and philanthropic presence in the US, the Prince of Wales is described as increasingly absorbed in his role as heir to the throne and in supporting his wife, Princess Catherine.

Through her ongoing health challenges, alongside raising their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. That shift in priorities, sources suggest, has hardened his attitude towards reconciliation.

Prince William's 'Hard Line' After Spare and Netflix

Royal commentator Phil Dampier drew a bleak picture of the brothers' prospects. He recalled the relatively brief thaw in 2021, when Prince William and Prince Harry jointly unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

'William and Harry put aside their differences for the unveiling of the statue of their mother, Princess Diana, five years ago, but things are much worse now,' Dampier said.

He argued that even Diana's memory may no longer be enough to bridge the gap. Next year marks 30 years since the Princess of Wales died, a moment that would, in theory, offer an obvious chance for the brothers to appear together. Dampier is unconvinced.

'I think William would find it very hard to meet Harry, even to honour Diana's memory,' he continued. 'Next year marks the 30th anniversary of her death, so that would be an obvious time for them to try and heal their rift and at least be seen together, but I don't think William's heart is in it.'

The turning point, in his view, is not simply Harry's decision to leave royal life, but the detail and tone of what followed. In Spare, Harry accused his elder brother of physical altercations and of colluding with the press.

The Netflix documentary series revisited those claims in even glossier form, while the couple's Oprah interview in 2021 aired their grievances about the institution and its handling of race and mental health on prime-time American television.

According to Dampier, friends of Prince William believe these public revelations crossed a line that cannot easily be uncrossed. 'Friends tell me that, as far as he is concerned, Harry is the past, and he is only concerned about the future for his wife, Catherine, and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis,' he said.

'He will never forgive Harry, in my opinion, not just for leaving the Royal Family, but for the dirt he dished out in his book Spare, the Netflix show, and the Oprah Winfrey interview.'

None of these claims has been confirmed by Kensington Palace, which has maintained its long-standing policy of not commenting on personal family matters. Without official confirmation, the true state of the brothers' private relationship remains unknown and should be treated with caution.

Invictus Games Hope Meets Royal Frost

If Prince William is indeed taking a hard line, Prince Harry appears, at least publicly, to be looking for ways back into the royal fold, however cautiously. He is reportedly hopeful that King Charles will attend the 2027 Invictus Games, due to be held in Birmingham next summer, after the pair met briefly during Harry's visit to the UK last month.

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The Invictus Games, founded by Harry for wounded and injured service personnel, remains one of his most high-profile commitments and one of the least politically fraught. Royal participation at such an event would normally be a relatively straightforward goodwill gesture. Yet even here, analysts see complications.

Dampier suggested that the King might ultimately decide not to attend, pointing to the timing clash with Queen Camilla's 80th birthday. 'Charles may use Queen Camilla's 80th birthday as an excuse not to be present,' he said.

More striking is his certainty about the heir to the throne. 'One thing is certain - William won't be there. He will make sure he is far away so there is no doubt he could make it.'

There is no public statement from the Palace about royal attendance at the Birmingham games, and no official schedule for 2027 has been released. What is clear, though, is that the image of the 'fab four' that once fascinated royal watchers William and Catherine alongside Harry and Meghan has given way to something much starker.

Prince William is increasingly cast, by those who claim to know his thinking, as a man who has drawn a line and intends to keep it. Whether time, duty or sheer pragmatism will soften that stance is a question only the family themselves can answer, and they are not talking.