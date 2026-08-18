Prince Harry is reportedly hoping to spend more time with King Charles during his forthcoming trip to the United Kingdom this September, with sources suggesting the pair are finally on better terms.

The news follows a turbulent period for the Duke of Sussex and his father, whose rare meetings over recent years have largely taken place in private. However, their most recent reunion at Highgrove in July appears to have helped improve relations between the sovereign and his youngest son.

During that summer visit, Harry was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two young children, marking a rare family visit to the UK. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Sussexes at Highgrove in what it described as a 'private family occasion'.

It is now reported that Harry hopes to build on that reunion, with insiders anticipating more frequent visits during the prince's future trips to Britain. A source close to Harry recently told The Times that the Duke wants to return to the UK 'every few months' and spend more time supporting his British charities and seeing his family.

Separate reports have suggested that Buckingham Palace accommodation could again be offered to Harry, although no such arrangement for September has been officially confirmed.

Could Harry Stay at Buckingham Palace?

A reported offer of royal accommodation would represent a potentially significant development in Harry's relationship with his father.

However, reports differ over whether accommodation at Buckingham Palace has actually been arranged for his September visit. The Times reported that decisions over where Harry will stay remain pending.

The developing situation unfolds as Harry seeks to establish a more regular presence in Britain, particularly ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Even if royal accommodation is ultimately offered, the gesture would not alter his current status as a non-working royal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior working members of the Royal Family in 2020.

Following their departure, the couple relocated from the United Kingdom to California to pursue an independent life outside the working monarchy. They subsequently purchased a home in Montecito, which has served as their primary residence ever since.

The couple continue to live in California alongside their seven-year-old son, Prince Archie, and five-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet. Although Harry and Meghan no longer undertake official duties on behalf of the Crown, they retain their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Lingering Security Concerns

Over the past six years, Harry has made numerous journeys back to the UK to attend charitable events and legal proceedings. In contrast, Meghan's visits have been far less regular, reflecting a different approach to managing transatlantic travel and public scrutiny.

Prior to their family trip in July, Meghan and the two children had not visited the UK since 2022. The Highgrove meeting also marked the first time Charles had seen Archie and Lilibet in person since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations that year

Their prolonged absence has partly coincided with Harry's continuing concerns about security arrangements for his family in Britain. Harry has repeatedly argued that he cannot safely bring Meghan and their children to Britain without adequate protection, making security a recurring issue surrounding his UK visits.

Whether this September visit will once again involve Harry travelling alone remains unclear. Reports say Meghan and the children may or may not accompany him, while Harry is expected to undertake engagements connected to WellChild and the Invictus Games.

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Any confirmed offer of accommodation at Buckingham Palace would nevertheless be notable, particularly after the confusion surrounding Harry's accommodation during his July visit.

Reports at the time said an earlier Buckingham Palace offer was withdrawn following disagreement over whether Harry had accepted it within the required timeframe. Harry's representatives disputed the palace account.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify claims that Harry has already been invited to stay at Buckingham Palace in September or that he is 'desperate' to maximise his time with Charles.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Harry's representatives has publicly confirmed such an arrangement. Nevertheless, the July reunion and reports that Harry intends to visit Britain more frequently provide clearer evidence of a thaw between father and son.

Harry reportedly left the recent family visit feeling 'buoyed, very happy and energized'. If the 41-year-old does stay at Buckingham Palace during his next trip, it would represent another notable development after years of strained relations with his father.

For now, however, Harry's September visit appears firmer than the details of where he will stay or how much time he will spend with the King.