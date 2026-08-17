Prince Harry says he wants to rebuild bridges with his family, but royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes there may be more behind his renewed efforts to reconcile with King Charles.

Schofield has suggested that Harry and Meghan Markle's renewed focus on repairing ties with the Royal Family could be driven, at least in part, by business considerations. She has previously argued that the Sussexes' fractured relationship with the monarchy may have become a 'professional liability', raising the possibility that reconciliation could have benefits beyond family ties.

Why Kinsey Schofield Says Harry's Reconciliation Has an 'Ulterior Motive'

Speaking to Kevin O'Sullivan on TalkTV, Schofield questioned why Harry has continued returning to Britain after previously describing one of his visits as a success. She pointed to the Duke's past criticism of the UK and his concerns over security, including his widely reported fears about the safety of Meghan Markle and their children.

Schofield suggested Harry's renewed interest in Britain comes as the Sussexes face continued scrutiny over their commercial ventures and public profile. She pointed to Spare, the couple's interviews, their Netflix documentary series and Harry's other public accounts of royal life as evidence that he had previously portrayed his connection to the monarchy as a burden, while now appearing to recognise that his royal ties remain central to public interest.

Despite her scepticism, Schofield said a genuine father-son reconciliation would be worth supporting. However, she questioned whether family healing was the only motivation behind Harry's renewed efforts.

'I think that there's an ulterior motive here. And that's the half in half out role that he has been gunning for since 2020,' Schofield claimed. 'And you don't get to repair the family relationship and then immediately turn proximity to the monarchy into a commercial asset.'

She doubted Prince Harry's efforts in rekindling his relationship with the monarch. 'I don't trust the idea of a reconciliation. I think that ultimately he's looking to commercialise that relationship,' Schofield added.

Schofield on the Sussexes' Reputational Cost

Schofield has previously described the royal rift as a 'professional liability' for the Sussexes, arguing that their public break with the Royal Family has complicated their efforts to establish themselves in the US. In an earlier assessment, she claimed the couple's reputation had suffered as their commercial ventures struggled to gain lasting momentum.

Her latest comments come as Harry appears to be spending more time in Britain. The Duke has indicated that he plans to return to the UK more frequently, with future visits expected to include engagements linked to his charitable work and the Invictus Games.

Harry's latest UK trip also produced a significant breakthrough in his relationship with his father. In July, King Charles hosted Harry, Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, at Highgrove House, marking the first reported in-person meeting between the monarch and his grandchildren in four years.

That reunion came despite continuing tensions over Harry's security and accommodation in the UK. The Duke's request for taxpayer-funded police protection has remained a contentious issue, while an earlier offer of accommodation at Buckingham Palace became the subject of a public disagreement between Harry's camp and the Palace over whether the invitation had been accepted in time.

Prince William Keeping His Distance From His Brother

While Harry's relationship with Charles appears to have taken a step forward, his relationship with Prince William remains considerably more strained.

Schofield has previously argued that trust, rather than family ties, is the central issue for the Prince of Wales. 'In his mind, the issue has never been whether Harry is family, it's whether Harry can be trusted,' she said.

She also suggested that a single meeting between the brothers would not be enough to resolve years of tension. 'King Charles can afford to think about legacy. Prince William has to think about longevity,' Schofield said, highlighting the different pressures facing the King and his heir.

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William and Harry did not meet during the Sussexes' recent UK visit, despite Harry and Meghan's private reunion with Charles and Camilla at Highgrove. Royal commentator Emily Andrews has claimed that the Prince of Wales has made clear that the Sussexes should not be offered accommodation at Windsor Castle or elsewhere on the Windsor estate, citing his desire to avoid an uncomfortable encounter with his brother.

For now, Harry's relationship with his father appears to be moving in a more positive direction, while his relationship with William remains unresolved. Whether the renewed family contact develops into a lasting reconciliation or eventually becomes part of the Sussexes' wider public and commercial strategy remains a question only time will answer.