Six years after walking away from royal duties for a new life in California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly plotting a return to the UK, and the timing could be significant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to want to re-establish themselves in Britain before Prince William becomes King. If true, the move would put Harry and Meghan back in the heart of the royal family's orbit, just as William prepares to take the throne. Their reported plans could mark a dramatic reversal of the decision that saw them leave the UK in 2020.

Good Riddance to Them

The couple arrived in Montecito with big ambitions to conquer showbiz, courted by studios keen to cash in on their royal cachet. That welcome has cooled considerably. Their latest venture, the Girl Scout documentary Cookie Queens, reportedly underperformed at the box office, according to industry figures, the latest in a string of underwhelming projects.

'Good riddance to them... they have squandered all chances of making money here,' one Hollywood insider said. '[Plus] Harry needs to find a footing in the UK before his brother [Prince William] comes to the throne.'

The insider claimed Harry and Meghan wanted to preserve their royal status and prove their importance outside the UK, but their goals kept changing. 'I think it all fell apart because they never figured out who they were or who they wanted to be,' the source said. The same insider added that Meghan was more driven by ambition, while Harry was more focused on charity and service and lacked interest in business.

'She was the more thirsty of the two of them, honestly. Though I think they both wanted to prove a point to the royal family that they could be as meaningful as they believed themselves to be in the UK,' the source added.

Brothers at Odds

The prospective return comes despite an apparently frosty relationship between the royal brothers, with sources saying Harry and William remain barely on speaking terms. When Harry brought his family to Britain in July, William reportedly made no effort to see him, a snub that speaks volumes about the state of their bond. Royal author Tom Sykes has claimed the prospect of Harry's return is a 'huge slap in the face for William.'

Additionally, it will reportedly create a 'huge succession' of fresh 'challenges' for the Prince of Wales, adding another layer of complexity to an already strained relationship. The rift between the brothers shows no sign of healing, raising questions about how a Sussex return would affect the royal household's dynamic as William's accession approaches.

How Charles Found Out, Just Days Before the World Did

King Charles reportedly learned of his son and daughter-in-law's decision to relocate only a matter of days before the story broke publicly, according to a Page Six source close to the family. The 77-year-old monarch is said to have been told the previous Sunday that Harry and Meghan intend to spend an extended stretch in the UK later this month.

The revelation follows weeks after the Sussexes' reunion with Charles at his Gloucestershire estate, where Harry reportedly spent a full week while Meghan and the children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, joined for only part of the visit. This came after Harry's concerns over publicly funded UK security remained unresolved.

Despite the rocky family history and their well-documented Hollywood welcome wearing thin, sources close to the palace say Charles, who continues treatment for cancer, is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren once the move goes ahead. 'I know that Charles is the reason they are moving back,' a royal source said.

However, not everyone is convinced that the Sussexes' return to Prince Harry's home country is for pure reconciliation with the British monarch. The couple's business ambitions and the timing of their reported plans have prompted scepticism from royal observers.

Experts Question Harry's Motives for Coming Home

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Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes Harry may have other reasons for wanting to return, suggesting he has an 'ulterior motive' in reconciling with his father, King Charles, after all the things he said and wrote about the royals in his previous interviews and memoir, Spare. 'And you don't get to repair the family relationship and then immediately turn proximity to the monarchy into a commercial asset,' she added.

Schofield's view was echoed by wider scepticism over the couple's business motives. Royal editor Chris Ship of ITV News describes the Sussexes' UK return as a 'bombshell' because the couple are returning to Britain after previously portraying their life there as deeply unhappy.

For now, Buckingham Palace has made no official comment on the reports. Whether this marks a genuine reconciliation or a strategic repositioning, one thing is certain: Harry and Meghan's return, if it happens, will reshape the royal dynamics in ways that could outlast King Charles's reign.