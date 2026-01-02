Prince Harry could be on the verge of a major turning point in his relationship with the British Royal Family as he faces a crucial UK security review.

The Duke of Sussex endured a turbulent 2025 filled with highs and lows, but insiders say 2026 could be very different if the ruling goes in his favour.

The review will decide how Harry travels in the UK, when he can visit safely, and why the verdict is seen as key to repairing strained family ties. How he responds could determine whether long-standing tensions with King Charles III and Prince William ease or remain firmly in place.

Last year brought a rollercoaster of events for Harry. He celebrated a triumphant Invictus Games in Canada and made a high-profile visit to the UK in September.

That trip included a much-anticipated reunion with his father, King Charles III, signalling hope for reconciliation. Yet the year was far from smooth, with setbacks including a bitter boardroom dispute that led to Harry resigning as patron of his Sentebale charity and an unsuccessful appeal to restore automatic police protection for UK visits.

A Wedge Between Prince Harry and King Charles III

The court ruling over his security arrangements caused more than logistical issues. It also drove a wedge between Harry and the King. Following the decision, Harry spoke to the BBC, acknowledging that the matter had created tension. He said his father refused to discuss it with him and branded the ruling a 'good old-fashioned stitch up'.

The comments highlighted the personal strain behind the headlines. Even after their September reunion, the dispute over security has remained a significant obstacle to their relationship, leaving Harry to navigate both public scrutiny and private frustrations.

Harry's UK Security Arrangements Are Under Review Again

Recent weeks have seen renewed attention on Harry's UK security. Reports indicate that the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) has directed its Risk Management Board to reassess his threat level. A verdict is expected in the coming weeks, and many see it as pivotal for Harry's future visits.

Royal expert Jennie Bond described the review as a potential game-changer. She told The Mirror, '2026 could turn out to be a very good year for Harry. If his security review goes in his favour, he will feel that an obstacle to visiting the UK more often—and possibly bringing his children here—has been removed. It has also been a spanner in the works in his relationship with his father.'

Bond stressed the importance of rebuilding trust. She said, 'I think it's only by coming over and seeing his dad in person from time to time that the rift between them could gradually be mended. Harry could help by making himself available to fit in with his father's hectic diary and by ensuring that absolutely nothing about any meeting is given to the media.'

She also suggested a more formal gesture could help. 'An apology to his father and his stepmother would also help,' Bond added, pointing to the personal diplomacy that may be required to smooth tensions.

Prince William Might Not Forgive Prince Harry

While there may be hope for reconciliation with King Charles, the relationship with Prince William is far more complicated. The brothers have reportedly not spoken since the death of Queen Elizabeth. Even during the third anniversary of her passing in September, Harry travelled to Windsor but remained just seven miles from William without meeting him.

Bond explained the difficulty of sibling reconciliation. 'As for reconciling with William, that's a much bigger ask. A parent can forgive a child far more readily than siblings tend to reconcile,' she said. She warned that Harry would 'have to wait some time' for William to forgive him, and suggested it might never fully happen.

Prince Harry Will Maintain His Charity Work

Despite the family drama, Harry is expected to continue his charitable endeavours in 2026. He remains committed to causes he has long supported. Alongside Meghan, he is also developing a new Netflix venture through Archewell Productions. Their company is confirmed to be adapting Jasmine Guillory's novel 'The Wedding Date'.

Bond noted Harry's popularity shines brightest when he focuses on charity. She said he is more comfortable in philanthropic roles than in Hollywood and encouraged him to continue using his platform to highlight the causes that matter most. As the security review and family tensions play out, Harry's focus on service may prove to be his strongest asset.