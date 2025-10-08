A woman alleged to be stalking Prince Harry was found hiding in a hotel toilet just minutes before his arrival, in what appears to be one of the most serious security scares involving the Duke since his return to the UK without official protection.

On 8 September 2025, Prince Harry was scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in West London. Less than 30 minutes before his appearance, security staff were alerted to a woman behaving unusually inside the venue. She was found in the ladies' toilets, reportedly muttering odd comments about the Duke.

The woman was removed before Harry entered the building. Police sniffer dogs had already completed a sweep of the hotel, but there was no indication at the time that she posed a physical threat. Her presence, however, highlighted a serious lapse in protective measures, especially given the lack of police or close protection at the scene.

Second Encounter Raises Alarm

Just two days later, the same woman was seen again, this time at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in West London, where Prince Harry was attending a scheduled engagement. A staff member recognised her and physically blocked her from getting closer. It was not immediately clear if she was armed, raising fresh concerns over the Duke's personal safety.

Sources close to the situation confirmed that it was two members of Harry's private office, not trained security personnel, who intervened in both incidents. The woman's movements appeared to be consistent with a pattern of persistent tracking behaviour, raising further questions about whether existing private security arrangements are sufficient.

The woman is reportedly one of several 'fixated individuals' being monitored by a private intelligence agency employed by Prince Harry's team. She has allegedly followed both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to various countries and was seen during their visit to Abuja, Nigeria, in 2024.

Legal Loss Leaves Security Gaps

Prince Harry had returned to the UK in September 2025 without taxpayer-funded security, following the outcome of a high-profile legal case earlier in the year. In May, he lost his appeal against the Home Office's decision to remove his entitlement to automatic police protection while in Britain.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) made the original decision to downgrade his security after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to California with their children, Prince Archie, now six, and Princess Lilibet, aged four. Harry's legal team argued that his high profile, military service, and ongoing threats to his safety justified continued protection funded by the public purse.

However, three judges ruled against the appeal. Presiding judge Sir Geoffrey Vos acknowledged the Duke's concerns but concluded that they did not translate into a legal argument under existing rules. The court determined that Harry's security should be considered on a case-by-case basis, as is the protocol for visiting dignitaries.

Growing Concerns Over Safety

A friend of Prince Harry told The Telegraph that the Duke felt 'enormous guilt' about the risks his presence may pose to others around him. This is said to be one of the reasons why he limits his visits to the UK.

Since stepping back from royal duties, Harry has been required to fund his own protection while in the UK. While he has hired private security experts and intelligence teams, they do not have the same legal authority or resources as state-provided personnel. Critics have pointed to these limitations in the wake of the recent stalking incidents.

Meghan Markle last visited the UK in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. She later returned for the Queen's funeral in September of that year, along with their children. She has not been back to Britain since.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Prince Harry will make further visits to the UK in the near future. With the alleged stalker already managing to get within metres of him twice in two days, pressure is likely to grow over the current approach to royal security.