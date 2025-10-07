The seemingly unbreakable Californian facade of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly cracking under the weight of homesickness and parental anxiety.

After five years across the pond in their $14 million Montecito, California, mansion, the Duke is reportedly determined to leave Hollywood and move back to the UK with his son, Prince Archie, 6.

Sources told National Enquirer that Prince Harry is fixated on securing an English education for Archie and ensuring he 'reap all the benefits of his royal pedigree.'

This dramatic 'change of heart' has allegedly 'stunned' his American wife, the former Suits star Meghan, 44. The Duchess views a return to the UK as unthinkable, as 'the place is scarred for her, full of bad memories.'

This rumoured, fundamental conflict over their children's future—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, 4—could cause a major strain in the Sussexes' seven-year marriage.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

Prince Harry's Desperate Plea for a UK Home

The Duke of Sussex's growing desire to return to his homeland became public after a chance meeting in London. British singer Joss Stone—a long-time friend of Harry's who recently moved back to England from Nashville, Tennessee—revealed their conversation at the WellChild Awards.

Stone told Hello! Magazine, 'Maybe Harry will move back, too,' adding that 'he was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children.'

The feeling that his children are missing out is a powerful motivator. Another pal says: 'Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying.' This is a clear reference to Prince William and wife Kate's brood: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The Ultimate Betrayal: Why Meghan Markle Refuses to Return

For the Duchess of Sussex, 44, a move back to the UK is a massive non-starter. A royal insider explains her deep reluctance, stating: 'I think when they left the U.K. Meghan thought they were never going back.'

The couple famously ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase lucrative business deals in Hollywood. Since fleeing the fold, the duo has given multiple tell-all interviews griping about the royal family.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he bashed stepmother Queen Camilla, 78, as a conniving backbiter, accused dad King Charles, 76, of being emotionally distant, and painted older brother Prince William, 43, as a petty hothead.

Meghan would also be 'wary of diving back into palace life' after she suggested some of her in-laws were racist forspeculating about unborn Archie's skin colour and accused the royals of turning a blind eye toward her mentalhealth struggles. The insider believes that Meghan 'will do everything in her powers to not have their kids in the U.K. — ever again.'

King Charles Health Crisis: The Urgent Reason Prince Harry Needs to Move

Prince Harry's urgency has been amplified by his father's declining health. The Duke had a nearly hour-long private tea with King Charles while in London, who is currently battling an undisclosed form of cancer that is 'said to be incurable'.

Sources believe Prince Harry may be desperate for his British-born son, Archie, to get to know his monarch grandfather 'before it's too late.' Harry has also admitted that he would 'love reconciliation with my family' and shockingly shared that he didn't know 'how much longer' his ailing father had to live.

The obstacle of security, which Prince Harry previously moaned about losing, may have been overcome, as he was escorted by security personnel from the Metropolitan Police during his recent UK visit. The gesture may have 'paved the way for theduke to feel more comfortable bringing his children to his homeland.'

Ultimately, the issue comes down to a choice Prince Harry and Meghan must face together. As one courtier adds: 'Harry only wants what's best for his wife and children — but the question is whether he and Meghan can agree on' a path forward.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for comments.