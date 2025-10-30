Katherine, the Princess of Wales, will once again finalise her guest list for the annual Christmas Carol Service, but one royal should not expect to get an invite again this year.

The Princess was allegedly left 'physically and emotionally drained' by the ongoing scandal involving her husband's uncle, Prince Andrew, in connection with Jeffrey Epstein's scandals.

Sources close to the 43-year-old Princess of Wales told RadarOnline that she was 'deeply upset' about the implications of the scandal to the reputation of the British royal family.

'Kate's both devastated and angry,' said a family source. 'She feels let down after spending years helping to rebuild public faith in the royals, only for Andrew's actions to undo so much of that progress. She's adamant this has to stop now – she won't let it stain the future for her children.'

Prince Andrew's controversies, which reignited public outrage after his and his ex-wife Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson's names were mentioned in Epstein sexual abuse victim Virginia Giuffre's explosive posthumous memoir, 'Nobody's Girl.'

Aligned in decision

The renewed scandal allegedly affected Kate, whose health endured heavy beatings last year due to a major stomach surgery and cancer diagnosis.

'She's concentrating on her recovery, body and mind,' another insider shared. 'That's why all the upheaval around Andrew feels unbearable to her. She's doing her best to stay centered for her children and William, but this constant drama makes it incredibly hard.'

Other insider information claimed that Prince William shared the same sentiments as his wife.

'William and Kate are completely aligned on this,' a senior royal aide stated. 'They've told the King that things have to change – the monarchy needs to move forward without favoritism or fresh controversy. In their view, Andrew and Sarah staying at Royal Lodge just keeps the family stuck in old scandals.'

Because of these scandals, one can speculate that the Princess and her husband, Prince William, will once again remove the fallen prince from their annual royal holiday activity.

Last year's Christmas Carol Service at Balmoral

Reports claimed that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will host her yearly Christmas gathering, which is usually featured on TV during Christmas Eve.

In 2024, the princess was joined by Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to welcome the guests.

While King Charles III and Queen Camilla skipped last year's festivities due to their health woes, other royal family members were present during Kate's event.

However, the King's controversial younger brother, Prince Andrew, was noticeably missing during the said event.

A source allegedly told The Daily Mail that King Charles tried to ask the Prince and Princess of Wales to let his younger brother attend the event at Balmoral, and even went to the extent of asking them to let Prince Andrew ride with them to the church so they could have a photograph together.

The royal couple, who is next in line to the throne, allegedly refused and does not want to be associated with the disgraced royal. He is also expected to be absent from the event's church activities this year.