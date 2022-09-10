Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021 and was laid to rest at the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel. Following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, his remains are to be moved to Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel to be with the Queen and her parents.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today revealing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

The queen's parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth I, who died in 2002, have each been laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel. The queen's deceased sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, is also buried with them.

As the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip became the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He stood by her side for more than 70 years.

It can be recalled that Prince Philip was also given the titles Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich in 1947, after marrying the queen.

Though the late Prince Philip was not crowned during his wife's coronation ceremony in 1953, the queen made him an official Prince of the United Kingdom in 1957. Queen Elizabeth II declared this in a new letters patent, according to Town & Country magazine.

At present, the Queen's remains will lie at the Palace of Westminster for three days to give the public an opportunity to visit her coffin. Her state funeral should take place within the next 10 to 12 days and shall be observed as a period of mourning.

Her passing marks the start of a new royal era. King Charles III will be taking over his late mother's role as the monarch.

The exact day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.