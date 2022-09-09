Queen Elizabeth II's passing has brought the world in mourning, with various world leaders and dignitaries paying tribute to the queen in public statements and videos. The entire Commonwealth realm is also waiting on bated breaths as the succession of the throne gives way to possible changes to their political structure.

While some continue to mourn her death, others have taken this opportunity to point out the various atrocities the queen took part in during her reign.

RISEindegenous brought to light the queen's problematic past in an Instagram post. They wrote, "Today we mourn all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honoured while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution and white supremacy."

The post has since been reposted and shared to a worldwide audience, with singer Phoebe Bridgers sharing it to her own IG story and fashion label clothingthegaps, a label that celebrates Aboriginal people and culture, reposting it on their official IG.

Esteemed professor Uju Anya also tweeted, "If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star."

Defenders of the queen have accused these people of being tone-deaf and insensitive for their statements being publicized while the royal family are still in mourning. Others are using these remarks to open the conversation about the Commonwealth turning into a republic instead of a monarchy.

Republic.org reports that a move to change the commonwealth into a republic will allow a re-balance in power between the government, the parliament and the people. The Windsor family would become equal citizens with the same rights as civilians and have no privileged status.

Current criticism of the British monarchy includes its unaccountability in promoting an undemocratic, unfair and elitist power structure by using the hereditary principle instead of holding democratic elections.

Only time will tell if the new king will listen to these arguments and if any changes shall be made to the current Commonwealth of Nations, which he will reign over after succeeding on the throne.