King Charles III, one day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, delivered his first speech to the nation as sovereign. He spoke fondly of his mother and referenced her 1947 pledge to the people of all Commonwealth countries which he will prioritize to keep together.

The former Prince of Wales said, "Queen Elizabeth's was a life well-lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

He added, "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

In the middle of his heated speech, King Charles III dropped a crafty Hamlet reference, which a royal expert strongly believes was a calculated "subtle" nod to his ex-wife, Princess Diana.

King Charles III was said to have wished his "darling" mama "may 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest."

These words, according to broadcaster Dawn Neeson, as told to Sky News, "Evidently that phrase is from Hamlet, talking of Diana. The phrase from Hamlet was also sung or read at Diana's funeral. So I do wonder if his choosing that particular phrase was maybe a subtle mention and a nod to his late wife."

King Charles III also made sure to send his love to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

In the middle of his speech, he said, "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."