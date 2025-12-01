Princess Diana's open-hearted interview with Panorama in 1995 is still affecting the life of her firstborn, Prince William, more than three decades later. Newly released revelations from inquiry books and witnesses have reminded people of the program, revealing the depths of manipulation and lies that resulted in deep wounds and scars for the heir.

While the interview was regarded at the time as a courageous move of sincerity, it is now being interpreted by some as a betrayal with repercussions that were felt not only by Diana but also by her children. Narratives by friends and ex-assistants depict a mother who was lonely, scared and becoming more and more suspicious of her surroundings.

Prince William's Emotional Struggle With Diana's Interview

When the interview aired, Diana spoke candidly about her marriage to Prince Charles. She gave a thorough account of their relationship going to pieces, her mental health problems, and the notorious statement 'there were three of us in this marriage', which meant King Charles's clandestine relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles at the time.

Millions watched as Diana laid bare her personal life, making it one of the most talked-about royal broadcasts of the 20th century. Questions about how the interview was obtained emerged quickly. The 2021 Dyson inquiry concluded that Martin Bashir had used 'deceitful behaviour', including forged bank statements, to gain Diana's trust.

According to friends, Diana was in a fragile state before agreeing to the interview. A 'frail and susceptible' individual was her definition and she often changed her phone number, which emphasised the fear and anxiety she was experiencing at the time.

The former secretary of the princess, Patrick Jephson, said that one day, when the journalist Bashir displayed to Diana manipulated bank statements that made it look like palace insiders were leaking information, she instantly began to consider her closest aides as enemies. This mistrust severed protective relationships and left her increasingly isolated.

Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, was the one who voiced concern over this and wondered whether the untruthfulness not only made her more vulnerable but also contributed to her death in Paris in 1997.

Prince William's Lasting Wound And Media Responsibility

For Prince William, the impact of the interview was immediate. As a teenager, he witnessed the distress it caused his mother. In the wake of the 2021 Dyson report, he criticised the BBC, stating that its 'lies and fake documents ... substantially influenced what my mother said', worsening her isolation and fear.

Recent accounts in Dianarama describe the effect on William as an 'open wound', showing that the betrayal of his mother's trust continues to affect him decades later. The interview also highlighted broader failings at the BBC. The Dyson inquiry criticised the broadcaster's leadership at the time, including Tony Hall, for a flawed investigation in 1996 that cleared Bashir without speaking to key witnesses.

According to the report, the BBC did not keep the interview's origin transparent and did not practice journalistic integrity because it was 'covered up in its press logs'. The interview's lasting significance is not only in the royal past but also in the question of media compliance and ethics.

To tell the truth, to deceive and the collapse of an institution — all three together were the price for such a sensational story. The ongoing discussion around the issue of transparency, accountability and the duties of the press is kept alive by the renewed focus on Diana's tale and its influence on Prince William.