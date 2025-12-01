Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving cooking clip, featured in the Sussexes' holiday message, has ignited a wave of online criticism as viewers questioned her kitchen hygiene and made 'salmonella' remarks.

The short sequence, intended as a warm, seasonal moment, instead prompted thousands of social media users to scrutinise her food-handling practices, triggering a wider discussion about everyday safety in the kitchen.

What the Video Showed

The footage, shared through the couple's platform, offered a brief look at the Duchess of Sussex preparing a Thanksgiving turkey.

According to RadarOnline, several viewers criticised her for wearing rings and bracelets while handling raw poultry, a practice that many argue can lead to cross-contamination.

The clip, intended as a festive moment, instead became the centre of a widespread online hygiene debate.

That's about to be the driest turkey ever made. No olive oil? No butter between the skin and meat? No butter BBL? No brine? I'm not sure if that's #MeghanMarkle's attempt at a dry brine, but that's not it. Nowhere NEAR enough salt, and you need to do the inside as well.

Just... pic.twitter.com/KocHckjSKt — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) November 26, 2025

'Salmonella' Claims from Social Media Users

The most viral responses came from commenters who joked about salmonella risks and warned of possible cross-contamination.

Some users highlighted perceived failures in basic food-safety practices, including handling ingredients without visible handwashing and placing items on surfaces they argued should have been kept sanitised.

Others questioned her cooking techniques, suggesting they would not meet typical household hygiene expectations and raising concerns about food-borne illness.

It doesn't look like Meghan has cooked a turkey before. I blend my herbs with softened butter and place it between the skin and the turkey breasts. Then I rub it onto the surface of the skin. I also place herbs and sliced lemon inside the turkey. — Temu Duchess (@TemuDuchess) November 26, 2025

Did she wash her hands before touching the season grinders or did they get smeared with her raw poultry hands 🤔 — 🇬🇧UK&OZ🇦🇺 (@UKandOZ) November 26, 2025

These claims circulated widely across X, Instagram and TikTok, where entertainment watchers and domestic-living communities regularly dissect celebrity content.

The remarks did not originate from food-safety authorities but from viewers reacting to the clip, demonstrating how rapidly public perception can form around short, curated videos.

Why Kitchen Hygiene Became the Focus

Celebrity cooking content often attracts heightened scrutiny, and Meghan Markle's public profile amplified the reaction.

Social media users have previously criticised or analysed her lifestyle-related posts, including cookery demonstrations and behind-the-scenes family updates.

In this instance, the Thanksgiving footage became a focal point for debate because holiday cooking is a relatable experience, and any perceived slip in hygiene can quickly resonate with viewers who are preparing meals in their own homes.

The controversy also reflects a broader pattern in which small details in the lives of high-profile figures are magnified online. Even routine domestic actions, such as slicing vegetables or handling utensils, can spark trending conversations when placed under a global spotlight.

Food-Safety Context and Public Awareness

Food-safety experts frequently warn households about the risks of cross-contamination, particularly during the holiday season when kitchens are busy and raw ingredients are handled more frequently.

Common issues include touching multiple ingredients without washing hands, mixing raw and cooked foods, and failing to sanitise surfaces between tasks.

These wider concerns help explain why the Sussex clip generated such strong commentary, as viewers connected what they saw to familiar kitchen risks.

No health authority has issued guidance specific to the Thanksgiving video. However, public interest in food safety during major holidays often intensifies, and the viral discussion has drawn renewed attention to general best practices.

Reaction Beyond Social Media

Lifestyle commentators, food-prep communities and online domestic-living pages have since picked up the debate, with some urging viewers to treat the viral moment as a reminder to follow basic safety standards.

Others noted that the video was heavily edited, making it difficult to determine the full sequence of Meghan's actions in the kitchen.

Nonetheless, the conversation spread across multiple platforms, reinforcing the power of celebrity media to shape public awareness about everyday habits.

Sussexes Have Not Commented

As of publication, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not addressed the criticism or the online salmonella jokes.

The Sussexes typically keep their holiday content focused on messaging rather than responding to viewer reactions, and no further statement has been released regarding the Thanksgiving clip.