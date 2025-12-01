Is there anything the former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, can do without sparking a global discussion? Apparently not, even when simply preparing a festive holiday meal.

Every year, millions eagerly anticipate Thanksgiving: the cosy family time, the traditional feast and, of course, the potentially disastrous cookery. This year, however, the biggest controversy wasn't the lumpy gravy or the dry stuffing; it was a short Instagram video posted by the Suits alum that sent the online world into a frenzy, earning her a swift, and somewhat unfortunate, new nickname: 'Salmonella Sussex'.

The simple act of seasoning a turkey has unexpectedly landed Meghan Markle in the middle of a viral food-safety debate, proving that even a royal-adjacent chef is not immune to public scrutiny.

Jewellery, Turkey and The Meghan Markle Hygiene Backlash

In a video clip that aimed to capture a lighthearted moment of holiday preparation, the actress and entrepreneur, 44, shared a moment from her kitchen. The short Instagram Reel showed Meghan Markle meticulously rubbing seasoning into a raw turkey, sprinkling spices, and adding fresh lemon zest.

The clip, set to Bob Dylan's festive tune, 'Turkey Chase', was captioned with a playful 'mom joke' to acknowledge the traditional holiday bird: 'Let the 'game' begin. Get it? #momjoke'. However, the playful intent was immediately lost on a significant number of viewers, who zoomed in on one critical detail: her hands.

While handling the raw poultry, Markle was clearly wearing multiple rings and bracelets. This detail, seemingly innocuous to some, immediately raised a food-safety red flag for a legion of online critics. Handling raw meat, especially poultry like turkey, requires rigorous hygiene to prevent the spread of bacteria, the most notable of which is Salmonella.

For many, wearing jewellery while undertaking such a task is a fundamental kitchen error. Critics quickly piled on across social media platforms, expressing disgust and disbelief that Markle had left her jewellery on. This practice, they argued, can easily trap harmful bacteria and lead to cross-contamination, particularly if the hands are not washed correctly immediately after.

'Meghan, what in the 'Salmonella Sussex' is going on here?!' one user wrote, immortalising the catchy new moniker. The reaction was not isolated. Another commenter echoed the concern, stating, 'I don't know anyone who wears their rings and bracelets when handling food. Especially a turkey. Guaranteed spread of bacteria.'

Other users joined the chorus, variously describing the video as 'disgusting', 'gross' and evidence that Markle possessed 'no idea what she's doing' in the kitchen. This online fervour rapidly turned the seemingly innocent Thanksgiving preparation into a viral incident, making the nickname 'Salmonella Sussex' a trending topic across X.

The Deeper Impact of Meghan Markle's Viral Kitchen Moment

The sheer volume of criticism surrounding the turkey clip highlights the intense scrutiny that Meghan Markle faces with every public move. Beyond the jewellery, several commenters were quick to highlight the risk of spreading bacteria further by touching other kitchen surfaces after handling the raw poultry.

One concerned individual tweeted, 'She's spreading bacteria all over everything she touched as well. Poultry has to be handled carefully and washing hands a lot to avoid cross contamination. Good grief.' This concern speaks to the core food-safety principle that is often emphasised by health organisations: the need for constant vigilance and handwashing when dealing with raw meat.

Interestingly, this cooking controversy erupted just days after Markle had shared a decidedly warm and wholesome Thanksgiving message via her increasingly popular lifestyle brand, As Ever. In a newsletter sent to supporters, she had wished everyone a happy holiday, expressing gratitude for the brand's growth and the support it had received throughout the year. 'I am so thankful for your support and warmth as we've grown As Ever throughout the year', she wrote, reflecting on how the brand's items, which include jams, honey, candles, and wine, had become part of customers' homes and traditions.

She ended the message with a personal and relatable reflection on her own family celebrations: 'Please know that as I look around my home and see my husband and children, family, dear friends (and also navigate the timing on the turkey and the love and layers that come with hostessing) — I feel grateful.' Despite this heartfelt sentiment, the viral turkey-prep clip and the subsequent online mocking completely overshadowed the message for many observers.

As the video continues to circulate, reactions remain sharply divided: some find the situation amusing, others are genuinely exasperated by the perceived lack of care, but nearly all have weighed in on what has unexpectedly become the most talked-about holiday kitchen controversy of the season.