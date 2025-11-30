Royal biographer Angela Levin has launched a fresh critique of Meghan Markle, accusing the Duchess of Sussex of making everything about herself and questioning her authenticity.

Speaking on TalkTV, Ms Levin and host Kevin O'Sullivan dissected the Duchess's recent social media posts and promotional teasers. Mr O'Sullivan started the discussion by asking when Prince Harry's wife would 'shut up.' He pointed to a recent promotional offer of a 20 per cent discount as an example of the Duchess overstating the significance of her announcements.

Critique of Netflix Teaser

Levin then offered her opinion on Markle, saying it is evident that the former actress cannot bear not to be in the spotlight. As such, she tends to make everything about her. The royal biographer also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex wants to make the public think that she has a lovely personality.

'We have lots now, sometimes extremely unpleasant, but this is so that people remember her. But she says sort of ridiculous over-the-top things that mean nonsense,' Levin said.

O'Sullivan and Levin then talked about the teaser for Markle's Netflix show. The royal biographer pointed out a stark observation, saying that the Duchess of Sussex did not wash her hands before making the turkey. The TV host added that Markle did not remove her ring, noting that jewellery contains bacteria that might have contaminated the food.

The host also criticised the contents of an email Ms Markle reportedly sent to friends ahead of Thanksgiving, questioning her choice of words and sarcastically asking why she does not speak English.

Levin also noticed how Ms Markle seemingly grabbed Prince Harry's neck so that he would bend down to kiss her while the Duke's mouth was full from eating a holiday snack. The royal biographer and Mr O'Sullivan claimed that Ms Markle wouldn't have been happy if Prince Harry refused to kiss her.

A History of Criticism

This isn't the first time that Levin has criticised Markle. Levin, who authored a 2018 biography on Prince Harry titled Harry: A Biography of a Prince, was once granted significant access to the Duke but has since become one of his and his wife's most vocal critics. Her commentary often centres on what she perceives as a lack of authenticity and disrespect for the monarchy. On X, the biographer previously said that it's unlikely for Markle's biography to be more successful than her husband's. After all, the Duchess of Sussex allegedly has a hard time telling the truth.

'Will Meghan ever get around to producing her autobiography? One problem is, no one believes much of what she says. Or that she is a humanitarian with her side or Harry's,' she wrote.

Levin Addresses Backlash from 'Sussex Squad'

Throughout the years, Ms Levin has said countless negative things about Ms Markle. And some supporters of the former actress have fired back at her. The royal commentator calls them the 'Sussex Squad' and said that they have urged her to take her own life because she's lying about their idol.

'It's been hideous. I've been told 'why don't I kill myself,' 'you're not a journalist... you're just a liar.' Anyone who dares criticise Meghan will find that they have a lot of people trying to get them down,' Levin said, according to The Jewish Chronicle.