Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been frozen out of the royal family due to his involvement with the late Jeffrey Epstein. The scandal also resulted in the King's brother losing his royal duties and military titles. He is now living a quieter and more secluded life away from public view.

His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have not publicly responded to the sexual abuse allegations involving their father. It appears they will not release a statement about the scandal to protect their privacy.

No Contact

Behind closed doors, the princesses reportedly have very different ways of coping with the ongoing issue. A source told the Daily Mail that Princess Eugenie has completely cut off her father and is refusing to speak to him. She also did not visit him last Christmas, and it is unclear if she contacted him on 25 December.

The source also likened Princess Eugenie's relationship with her father to the Beckhams, who are also not on speaking terms.

'There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level—she has completely cut him off,' the source said.

Caught in the Middle

However, Princess Beatrice reportedly has a different approach when it comes to dealing with her father. She is still in contact with him and is trying to keep him informed. There are reports that Princess Beatrice invited Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to her daughter's christening, and he attended the ceremony.

'Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family. They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him,' the source claimed.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are in a difficult position because of their father. They remain members of the royal family and are trying to maintain relationships with their relatives. However, due to their father's scandal, their names have also been affected.

Lost Inheritance

The King's brother's friendship with Epstein has also left a negative impact on his children. According to reports, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are starting to lose their inheritance because of the scandal.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband was asked to leave the Royal Lodge because of his involvement with Epstein. A source claimed that the father of two planned on giving the property to his children in the future.

Property expert Elliot Castle of We Buy Homes said that Andrew could no longer pass the property on to his daughters if the lease has been terminated or surrendered.

'From a property standpoint, that closes the door entirely. Royal Lodge would revert fully to the Crown Estate, with no residual claim for Andrew or his daughters,' he said, according to Yahoo! News.

Another source told Radar Online that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were expecting to receive a substantial sum from the Royal Lodge. The sisters are allegedly furious now that this is no longer the case.

'They are angry because this is not about extravagance. It was about long-term security that has been wiped out. Their dream of an easy life in retirement is now gone,' the source said.