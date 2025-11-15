Donald Trump critics are slamming the POTUS for his decision to release files on Amelia Earhart but refusing to do the same for Jeffrey Epstein.

For years, thousands of people have been urging Trump's government to share details about Trump's real relationship with the late Epstein. However, they have been mum about it all.

Donald Trump Deflecting From Jeffrey Epstein Scandal?

Several critics of the president took to social media to criticise Trump and his team for not being completely transparent.

Beginning today, at @POTUS' direction, records related to Amelia Earhart's final flight and disappearance 88 years ago will be declassified and shared with the American people.



These records include reports, maps, and other documents tracing Earhart's final journey, her last…

'Literally anything but the Epstein files. How anyone cannot think this is absolutely hilarious is beyond me,' one person wrote.

Amelia Earhart deserves better than to be Trump's last ditch attempt at a distraction from the Epstein Files.

Another critic suggested that Trump is simply using Earheart as a distraction so that he wouldn't be forced to release the Epstein files.

While the files of America's aviation hero, Amelia Earhart, are historically newsworthy, Trump is so transparent in trying to deflect from the Epstein scandal that he is so irreparably tied to!



https://t.co/DzevdMSsEB — Poe (@PoeNeo84918) November 15, 2025

Someone else also accused Trump of deflecting from the Epstein scandal.

Donald Trump Says Amelia Earhart has An Interesting Story

On his social media account, Trump attempted to rationalize why he wanted to declassify the files on Earhart.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump announces that he will be declassifying all records related to Amelia Earhart, an American aviation pioneer who disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the globe in July of 1937.

He said that a bunch of people have been asking him about the American aviation pioneer. And they want to know what exactly happened to Earhart.

Trump said that Earhart had such a wonderful story. But her life came to a tragic end after she disappeared in the South Pacific.

Donald Trump Looks Suspicious For Not Releasing Epstein Files

As of writing, Trump has not been charged in relation to Epstein. But according to CNN, the POTUS's refusal to release the late sex offender's files is just making him look suspicious.

Last week, a series of emails from Epstein was released, and some detailed his close relationship with Trump.

One of the emails from 2011 shows Epstein expressing his surprise that Trump's name hasn't surfaced amid accusations involving the former. Epstein also claimed that Trump spent hours with Virginia Giuffre on at least one occasion.

In another email from 2019, Epstein suggested that Trump was aware of Maxwell recruiting girls from the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in the early 2000s.

CNN noted that even though these emails exist, they do not directly implicate the POTUS. After all, Giuffre previously acknowledged that she met Trump but never accused him of anything.

Trump also previously confirmed that he knew about Maxwell recruiting girls from Mar-a-Lago.

Jeffrey Epstein Called POTUS 'Dirty'

In another email, Epstein criticised Trump's business practices and called him 'dirty.'

'You see, I know how dirty Donald is. My guess is that non lawyers NY biz people have no idea. What it means to have your fixer flip,' Epstein wrote (via NBC News).

In another email, Epstein continued to criticise Trump.

'He has no money when he buys the house. His biz model is putting his name on a real estate development and gets a fee for using his name. The hotel biz is just that. Trump put his name on it, and gets a 2 percent fee and maybe a piece of the profit if any on sale. He touts the project as his,' Epstein wrote.

Following the release of Epstein's emails, a representative for Trump stressed that the records prove nothing other than the POTUS not doing anything wrong.