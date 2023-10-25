On Monday, the 23rd of October, around 20,000 pro-Israel protestors took to London's Trafalgar Square to pray for the safe return of hostages from Gaza.

Just one day after pro-Palestine protests erupted in London, the group of demonstrators, held up photos of missing persons as the victims' names were read out from the front steps of the National Gallery.

Each placard, that was held by the demonstrators, displayed a person's profile and "kidnapped" in bold text.

Several Israeli flags were on display throughout the event and a minute's silence was held in respect to the Israeli nationals who have been taken by Hamas.

The "solidarity rally", was organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, who were amongst the crowd chanting: "Bring them home" and waving signs that read: "Release the hostages".

Marie van der Zyl, the President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: "The world has got to see that these hostages were cruelly and barbarically taken, they have to be released."

"The world should put pressure on those who can have any influence to release these innocent hostages who have suffered unbearable trauma and torment, let the hostage come home," she added.

A group prayer was also held during the demonstration and was witnessed by many officers who were on high alert for any religious hate crimes.

In a recent report, London's Metropolitan Police (Met) revealed that from October 2022 to October 2023, antisemitic hate crimes in the UK have increased by a staggering 1,353 per cent.

During the same period, the Met also noted that Islamophobic offences have increased by 140 per cent in the UK.

WATCH



The Hatikvah sung by thousands in Trafalgar Square this afternoon.



No violence, no mobs, no calls for Gaza’s destruction, no Islamophobia.



One voice….#BringThemHome pic.twitter.com/Bwxg0Zs265 — We Stand With Israel (@SussexFriends) October 22, 2023

Communities Secretary Michael Gove also attended the rally and addressed the demonstrators in a short speech on the front steps.

Gove controversially told the group that "Britain stands with Israel" and that Israel needed to "stand strong".

Speaking of the innocent civilians who were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, Gove went on to say: "There are no words to describe the suffering of families who have seen their relatives butchered in front of them and relatives who live in hope that those who were living peacefully in their homes just two weeks ago and are now in a Hamas dungeon should be freed."

On October 7, Hamas, recognised as a terrorist organisation in the UK, US and European Union, launched an unprecedented and deadly attack on Israeli citizens.

More than 1,400 people were killed by the armed militants who crossed into Israel on foot, by sea and by air.

Survivors of the attack have since reported atrocities including torture, rape, on-the-ground massacres and bodies being burned. Reports also recall that more than 200 people were taken to Gaza as Hamas hostages.

Officials in Gaza have reported that more than 4,600 people have been killed in the enclave since Israel started to bombard the enclave with retaliatory air strikes.

Prior to the hostages rally, another demonstration was held in Trafalgar Square. Four mothers from London organised a protest, where a group of people stood next to buggies.

The women used each buggy to represent the number of Israeli children who have gone missing.

Nivi, a protestor at the buggy demonstration, spoke to reporters about her children attending a summer camp in Israel. At the camp, her son made friends with one of the hostages.

Nivi told reporters: "They were showing pictures of the hostages and my eight-year-old said, 'Mummy, this is Ohad. Ohad was with me at camp'."

"He asked me, 'Why is his picture there? And I had to tell him, 'Well he's one of the kids that the bad people took away', it's heartbreaking", Nivi added.