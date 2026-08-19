Swiss privacy firm Proton has launched a free tool that shows users exactly what their ChatGPT and Claude conversations reveal about them. Called AI Paper Trail, it analyses exported chat history and turns it into a personal report covering everything from work habits to relationship details.

The tool arrives as millions of people increasingly treat chatbots as confidants, using them to draft emails, ask health questions or work through personal problems. Proton says that pattern of use, repeated over weeks or months, can build a far more revealing picture than most users realise.

What the AI Paper Trail Report Reveals About You

Users export their conversation history directly from ChatGPT or Claude and upload the file to AI Paper Trail. The tool then generates a report built around four elements: a 'Privacy Type' personality label, an 'AI Exposure Score' out of 100, a breakdown of inferred identity and habits, and an estimated dollar value for that data.

Proton states that uploaded files are analysed and then deleted immediately, and are never stored on its servers. Only the person who generated the report can see it, and users can create a shareable, anonymised version to show friends or colleagues.

Proton just launched a free tool called AI Paper Trail.

Upload your exported ChatGPT or Claude chat history, and it shows you exactly how much the AI knows about you.

The report includes: • Your privacy type

• AI exposure score

• Personal details it inferred (identity, habits,… pic.twitter.com/b9W14J41Bx — SeekerX (@SeekerXcl) August 18, 2026

Proton's Engineering Chief on AI Privacy

Eamonn Maguire, Proton's Director of Engineering, said people generally accept that AI collects data but underestimate how much their chat history can expose over time. 'AI Paper Trail makes that invisible profile visible,' Maguire told MacSources. Maguire added that the goal is to help users make informed decisions about the AI tools they choose to use.

Proton's own materials make a similar point. A single prompt reveals little, the company has said, but months of drafting work emails, seeking relationship advice or asking questions 'you were too embarrassed to Google' can add up to something far more precise.

The Business Model Behind a Free Privacy Tool

The launch also doubles as a promotional push for Lumo, Proton's own AI assistant, which the company says does not log conversations, does not train models on user data and encrypts chats end to end. Every AI Paper Trail report points users towards Lumo as an alternative once it has shown them how exposed they may be elsewhere.

The commercial angle does not necessarily undercut the tool's usefulness, however. AI Paper Trail functions as both an awareness campaign and a customer acquisition tool for Proton. The company, founded in Geneva in 2014 by former CERN scientists, has built its reputation on privacy-first alternatives to mainstream services including Gmail and Google Drive.

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One gap remains unresolved. Proton has not explained in detail how it calculates either the Exposure Score or the dollar value assigned to a user's data, leaving the headline figures difficult to independently verify.

AI Paper Trail currently supports only ChatGPT and Claude exports, though Proton says support for other platforms is planned. Each service stores conversation data differently, Proton has said, which has slowed the rollout to additional platforms.

The tool lands at a moment when regulators and privacy researchers are paying closer attention to how AI companies handle conversational data, which often includes sensitive health, financial and relationship details that users would not otherwise put in writing. For readers who rely on ChatGPT or Claude regularly, AI Paper Trail offers a concrete, Proton-branded way to see what months of casual prompts can add up to, even if the exact scoring method behind it remains unclear.