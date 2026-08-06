OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman is once again under fire on social media after proposing a new way parents could use ChatGPT, an idea that critics say could replace meaningful conversations between parents and children with AI.

The concept was to use AI to generate personalised podcasts for children on the morning journey to school. It quickly sparked heated debates across X, Reddit, and other online platforms. Some users greeted it as a practical solution, but others said it revealed a widening gap between Silicon Valley's AI vision and the value of real-world interaction.

Altman's Parenting Proposal Draws Fire

The discussion took off after Altman posted on X what he described as a 'cool use case of ChatGPT.' He wrote: 'Connect your family calendars and explain your kids' interests. Every morning for the drive to school, have it make a podcast that talks about one kid's soccer game that afternoon, one kid's upcoming birthday, some news, etc.'

The OpenAI chief presented the concept as a way to streamline family schedules while creating personalised content for children. However, many online users viewed it as technology taking over a part of family life that has traditionally relied on direct conversation between parents and children.

The proposal also prompted many to revisit Altman's earlier views on AI in parenting. Last year, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said that he 'can't imagine figuring out how to take care of a baby without ChatGPT.' He also said that future generations 'will never be smarter than AI, but they'll be vastly more capable.'

The Internet Had Plenty to Say

The strongest criticism came from animator and Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch. 'What if you just talked to your children,' Hirsch wrote in response. The reply ultimately attracted far more engagement than Altman's original post. Others echoed the criticism. Stand-up comedian Gianmarco Soresi called the idea 'abhorrent', saying it revealed how out of touch Altman was with the public.

The online criticism soon spread to Reddit, where users questioned why parents would hand another chance to connect with their children over to AI. One Reddit user wrote: 'Will never understand why some people have kids when all they want to do is literally anything but interact with their child.' Another user commented, 'A cool use case for AI is to get rid of it.'

Not all were opposed to the idea. Some argued that teenagers might appreciate a quiet ride to school and that a personalised AI-generated podcast could be useful. Others said that AI is meant to supplement, not replace, parent-child conversations. Still, the controversy highlighted growing unease with AI moving into more personal areas of family life.

A Growing Push Into Family AI

The controversy comes as OpenAI expands its focus on family-oriented AI. It was previously reported that the company was hiring a product manager to build experiences for families, caregivers, and older adults, though the job listing has since been removed.

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OpenAI has also acknowledged the risks AI poses for younger users, rolling out parental controls and other safety features while warning about excessive emotional reliance on chatbots.

More recently, OpenAI President Greg Brockman emphasised on X that people value direct human interaction over AI intermediaries, saying AI should 'give time back—or enhance time together—rather than become a layer separating people.' For critics, Brockman's comments stood in sharp contrast to Altman's latest proposal.