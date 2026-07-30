OpenAI is giving 100,000 scientists free access to its most powerful artificial intelligence, a perk worth $200 (£150) a month. Yet analysts warn the offer is less charity than strategy, quietly routing the future of research through one private company.

The company launched ChatGPT for Academic Researchers on Thursday, giving selected faculty and postdoctoral scientists free use of GPT-5.6 Sol Pro, its top publicly available model. Applications opened the same day. The first 10,000 users start this summer at institutions including the Institute for Advanced Study and France's École Normale Supérieure, with the rollout reaching 100,000 through 2027.

What the 100,000 Scientists Get

Each approved researcher receives roughly what a $200 monthly ChatGPT Pro subscription buys, OpenAI said, along with higher usage limits, expanded deep research, and larger context windows. Participants can invite up to four collaborators from their institution, and OpenAI said their data will not be used to train its models by default.

The tools reach across biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering, mathematics, and physics, with more than 75 skills for genetics, genomics, protein modelling, and drug discovery. The program forms part of a commitment of more than $250 million (£187 million) through 2027 to fund outside science. Greg Brockman, the company's president, called it 'more shots on goal against humanity's hardest problems'.

Why Analysts Call It a Land Grab

Not everyone reads the offer as generosity. Critics describe a flywheel. Give a generation of scientists free frontier tools, study how they use them, and keep the most powerful compute in-house. Getting researchers to think inside ChatGPT, sceptics argue, becomes its own competitive moat.

Analysts have called the program a distribution play dressed as philanthropy, one that ties a cohort of scientists and their future citations to OpenAI's system before rivals get the same opening. For US labs, the worry is direct. Whichever tool researchers standardise on now will shape their output long after the free window shuts in 2027.

The Weights Stay Locked

The sharper catch sits in what OpenAI is not giving away. The program keeps its model weights closed, the trained parameters that would let outside scientists inspect, reproduce, and independently test how the system behaves. OpenAI and rival Anthropic say restricting weights helps prevent misuse. Researchers counter that limited access weakens reproducibility, safety checks, and independent evaluation, the foundations of credible science.

That tension cuts to the stake everyone shares. The drugs, materials, and climate fixes of the next decade may arrive faster with these tools, yet the pace of that progress would run through a single private gatekeeper.

How OpenAI Can Afford To Give It Away

The economics explain the timing. In the same week, OpenAI detailed how it cut the cost of running its AI agents. The company says GPT-5.6 Sol now beats Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 on a leading coding benchmark while using 54% fewer output tokens, and that a lighter model, GPT-5.5 Luna, runs 80% cheaper than Sol.

In one recursive twist, OpenAI said its own model rewrote the low-level code that serves its systems, lifting efficiency by more than 15%. Cheaper computing is what lets the company give frontier models away at scale. The less it costs to serve, the more of the research world that runs on OpenAI belongs to OpenAI.