PlayStation 5 owners are being treated to a varied and intriguing week of new releases, with January delivering everything from inventive indie platformers to philosophical puzzle RPGs and psychological horror.

While blockbuster launches may still be on the horizon, this week's arrivals stand out for their originality, strong narrative hooks, and experimental gameplay ideas that push familiar genres in unexpected directions.

From a frog-led 3D adventure built around momentum and movement, to a retro-styled world where reality collapses when you look away, these new PS5 games lean heavily into creativity. Fans of Japanese role-playing games and atmospheric horror are also well catered for, with long-running franchises and unsettling new series entries arriving before the week is out.

Whether you are looking for a shorter indie experience or a deeper narrative-driven journey, these are the new PS5 titles worth your attention over the coming days.

Big Hops Brings Playful Platforming To PS5

Launching on 12 January, Big Hops arrives on PS5 alongside PC and Switch as a vibrant 3D platformer that centres on movement and experimentation.

Players step into the role of Hop, a young frog kidnapped by a mischievous spirit named Diss and dropped far from home. While Hop simply wants to return to his family, a mysterious mission unfold as he encounters strange characters and environments.

The game's standout feature is its tongue-based traversal system, allowing players to swing, vault, and build momentum across colourful stages. Farming mechanics also play a role, as growing vegetables helps create new paths forward. Big Hops blends action-adventure design with a light-hearted tone, making it an appealing option for players looking for something energetic and charming.

Cassette Boy Twists Reality Through Perspective

Released on 15 January for PS5, Cassette Boy is a puzzle RPG that blends philosophical ideas with clever mechanics. Inspired by the famous question attributed to Einstein — 'Is the moon there when nobody looks?' — the game builds its entire world around the idea that unseen objects cease to exist.

What initially appears to be a 2D pixel adventure slowly reveals itself as a fully three-dimensional space. By rotating the environment, players control what exists and what disappears.

Walls vanish, paths emerge, and puzzles transform based purely on perspective. Combat, exploration, and boss fights are layered on top of this core idea, pushing players to constantly rethink how they interact with the world.

The story opens with a haunting premise: 'The moon is gone. It slipped away when you looked aside.' Guided by a glowing orb, players must restore a collapsing reality by mastering absence and presence, turning the camera itself into a vital gameplay tool.

Trails Beyond the Horizon Expands A Beloved RPG Series

Also launching on 15 January, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon arrives on PS5 as the latest entry in Falcom's long-running RPG saga. While the game is also releasing on other platforms, the PS5 version remains the strongest option for players focused on visual fidelity and performance on a big screen.

Trails Beyond the Horizon continues the series' tradition of deep world-building, political intrigue, and turn-based combat, while refining its presentation and pacing. For newcomers, it offers a polished modern JRPG experience, while long-time fans will appreciate how it builds on previous storylines and character arcs.

BrokenLore: Unfollow Delivers Psychological Horror

Closing out the week on 16 January is BrokenLore: Unfollow, a first-person psychological horror game that leans heavily into anxiety, isolation, and surveillance. Set inside a cramped Tokyo apartment, players follow Shinji, a reclusive young man struggling with unpaid bills, family pressure, and growing paranoia.

The horror unfolds both in the physical space of the apartment and through Shinji's computer, which serves as his only connection to the outside world.

A malevolent entity known as Hyakume, described as having a hundred eyes, constantly watches, creating a tense atmosphere where even turning away feels dangerous. BrokenLore: Unfollow is aimed squarely at players who prefer slow-burning, psychological scares over traditional jump horror.

This week is jampacked for PlayStation owners. With more releases coming in the next months, it's a good start to 2025.