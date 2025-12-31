The landscape for PlayStation Plus subscribers is on the verge of a significant transformation as we move into 2026. Rumours suggest that Sony may finally pivot its focus entirely toward current-generation hardware, potentially ending the long-running monthly perks for older consoles. This shift would mean those still gaming on a PS4 might soon find their library of complimentary titles coming to an abrupt halt.

Sony may kick off 2026 with an impressive start by revealing the opening set of complimentary PlayStation titles for the year. Sony releases a collection of monthly titles for members on the basic PlayStation Plus plan, and the recent offerings have been robust.

The End of an Era for Last-Gen Consoles

Titles such as Stray, Alan Wake 2, and Lego Horizon Adventures have arrived on the service over the past few months, and December 2025 saw five additions to players' digital collections. However, January 2026 is set to bring a significant change to the current system.

While three titles will be added to the PS Plus entry-level tier each month, PlayStation 4 releases will be discontinued. Moving forward, the service is expected to provide games solely for the PS5.

🎮 PlayStation Plus January 2026 Leaks



Leaks and rumors suggest big changes to PS Plus free games next month. Sony is altering how titles are revealed, leaving fans eagerly speculating about January's lineup. Could be the start of a new era for PlayStation subscriptions!

'As many of our players are currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the monthly games and game catalogue benefit, PlayStation Plus is also evolving with this trend and will focus on offering PS5 titles through the monthly games and game catalogue benefit starting January 2026,' a representative for PlayStation said.

The trio of PlayStation Plus Essential games for January 2026 is set to be revealed on Wednesday, December 31. Here are the titles National World expects to see:

Deliver Us The Moon

Despite being a PlayStation 5 debut title, many gamers missed out on this experience when the hardware first arrived in 2020, largely due to widespread stock shortages caused by scalping. This would be an ideal moment to give players another chance at this atmospheric puzzle-adventure, which earned high praise from the community.

Button City

Launched in 2021, this vibrant adventure features a mix of arcade challenges and puzzles set within a diorama-style world steeped in 90s charm. Created by Subliminal, it represents the exact type of PS5 indie title that typically finds a home on PlayStation Plus.

Forspoken

After its recent stint on the Extra and Premium tiers, this fantasy RPG is a prime candidate for the Essential library. However, a small tip for those who played it previously: claiming an Essential version can sometimes conflict with your old save files. It is a good idea to back up your progress to the cloud before adding it to your collection.

Preparing for the PS5 Transition

With the PS4 finally stepping out of the spotlight, January 2026 marks the definitive start of a new chapter for PlayStation Plus. While the loss of legacy support may be disappointing for those yet to upgrade, it allows Sony to dedicate its resources entirely to the capabilities of the current hardware.

For subscribers, this shift likely means more ambitious titles that take full advantage of the PS5's power. Whether you are looking forward to the official announcement on New Year's Eve or planning your final PS4 downloads, the service is clearly focused on the future.