The Nintendo eShop New Year Sale is back, offering players the chance to kick off 2026 with major savings on some of the most talked-about games available on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo eShop's New Year Sale runs from 26 December 2025 to 8 January 2026. The seasonal promotion brings together blockbuster releases, critically acclaimed favourites and family-friendly titles at reduced prices.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 now firmly established, this year's sale is particularly appealing for those looking to expand their digital library. Whether gamers are after fast-paced action, expansive role-playing adventures or cinematic sci-fi experiences, there is plenty to explore. Below are some of the standout picks that make the New Year Sale worth any gamer's attention.

Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Hades II continues Supergiant Games' critically acclaimed rogue-like formula, refining its fast, fluid combat and narrative depth. Built specifically to take advantage of Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, the game delivers smoother performance and sharper visuals compared to its predecessor.

Players once again dive into a mythological underworld, battling through procedurally generated encounters while uncovering a story that evolves with each run. At $22.49 (£17.77), down from $29.99 (£23.69), it is a compelling entry point for both returning fans and newcomers looking for a challenging but rewarding experience.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 marks a technical milestone for the platform. This edition bundles the base game with major expansions, offering a complete version of CD Projekt Red's ambitious open-world RPG.

Set in the neon-lit sprawl of Night City, the game blends narrative-driven quests with player choice and deep character customisation. Reduced from $69.99 (£55.29) to $39.99 (£31.59), the 42 per cent discount makes this one of the most impressive value buys in the sale, particularly for players wanting a long, story-rich adventure.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Few games have endured quite like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition. The Anniversary Edition expands the original RPG with additional quests, gear and Creation Club content, making it the most complete version available on Nintendo Switch.

Its open-ended design encourages exploration at your own pace, whether you prefer dungeon crawling, crafting or following the main storyline. Priced at $23.99 (£18.95), down from $59.99 (£47.39), this 60 per cent reduction is ideal for players revisiting Skyrim or discovering it for the first time on Nintendo hardware.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition brings a cinematic, open-world take on the Star Wars universe to Nintendo Switch 2. Focused on the criminal underworld between iconic film events, the game offers stealth, blaster combat and space exploration.

The Gold Edition includes additional content and expansions, enhancing its narrative scope. With a sale price of $39.99 (£31.59) instead of $59.99 (£47.39), it is a strong pick for Star Wars fans seeking a premium experience at a reduced cost.

The Nintendo eShop New Year Sale for 2026 strikes a strong balance between high-profile releases and long-standing favourites. With discounts across multiple genres and platforms, it is an ideal time to invest in games that showcase what Nintendo Switch 2 can deliver.

For players looking to start the year with quality additions to their library, these top picks offer both value and lasting appeal before the sale ends on 8 January 2026.