Self-described psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker has suggested that Donald Trump could use 'emergency powers' to pursue a third term as US president in a YouTube video outlining his 2027 forecasts.

Trump has previously joked about running again and, in August, said he would love to pursue a third term. He acknowledged, however, that the 'law is very strong' on term limits.

Hamilton-Parker's prediction concerns the 22nd Amendment, which bars anyone from being elected US president more than twice. Emergency powers do not provide a legal mechanism for suspending that restriction.

Emergency Powers Underpin Donald Trump Forecast

Hamilton-Parker has predicted a third Trump term before. Reiterating that assertion, he suggested preparations would extend through 2026 and 2027, with an international crisis eventually triggering another term.

He stated, 'I think in 2026, and through 2027, he's laying the foundations for a third term. Not just coming up to the election time but further along that. I feel there will be emergency powers used for the 22nd Amendment.'

His prediction also referred to a possible banking crisis and a natural disaster, extending the timeline beyond the year covered by his latest forecasts.

'That third term will be triggered by some big international crisis. I've talked about a banking crisis before. There's also going to be some natural disaster in 2028. That's going to be a time when the 22nd Amendment is going to be aside for awhile.'

The Psychic Behind the Donald Trump Claim

Hamilton-Parker's 'Prophet of Doom' nickname reflects his tendency to forecast catastrophic events. He claims to have foreseen Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II's death, and Trump's 2016 election victory.

Some of those earlier predictions have been disputed, with questions raised about their wording and timing.

His wider outlook for 2027 includes a prediction of 'major terrorist attacks, all over the world.' He did not identify specific locations where he expected those attacks to occur.

Air Force One Threat Predicted for Donald Trump

Hamilton-Parker also claimed that a security incident involving Air Force One, the presidential aircraft, would occur on American soil. He predicted that the aircraft would be on the ground and that Trump would emerge unharmed.

He described a vision that appeared as he woke one morning, featuring 'something being launched towards the presidential aircraft.' The warning also involved radioactive dust, although he acknowledged uncertainty about its meaning.

'Has somebody planted something or tried to do something? Because I can't tell exactly what it means,' he continued.

'Perhaps it's connected with a drone or another device. If this happens, we might find out more later on. Something's going to happen with the presidential aircraft.'

Trump has faced security threats before and during his two terms in the White House. On 13 July 2024, Trump was wounded in the ear during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania. The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by a US Secret Service sniper.

Hamilton-Parker did not identify who he believed would be responsible for the predicted aircraft incident or specify a date. He presented no evidence of an actual threat involving the presidential aircraft, nor did he substantiate his suggestions about drones or radioactive material.