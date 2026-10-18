Children's YouTube star Ms. Rachel has stated on Instagram that she would refuse to meet an unnamed major celebrity over what she regarded as their silence about the war in Gaza.

The educator, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, has previously challenged celebrities over their response to the conflict and urged them to advocate for civilians.

Known for teaching toddlers speech and early learning skills, she has also drawn criticism for addressing political issues alongside her work in children's entertainment.

'Do you want to meet insert huge celeb? Me: No,' she wrote. 'I don't fan girl over someone who is doing nothing during a genocide.'

Ms. Rachel Leaves Room for Private Conversations

Accurso, 43, did not identify the celebrity. She paired the rebuff with an offer to speak privately with anyone who has a large platform, hoping to persuade them to address Gaza publicly.

She has previously argued that celebrities whose careers are secure and effectively uncancellable have a particular opportunity to advocate for civilians. Her appeal places that emphasis on the reach and professional security of established stars, whom she has urged to speak out about Gaza.

Israel has rejected accusations that its military campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide. Gaza Health Ministry figures cited by the Associated Press in September put the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the war began at more than 74,000.

Support and Criticism Follow Ms. Rachel's Appeal

The Instagram post drew opposing responses. Supporters praised Accurso for speaking out and questioned why audiences continued to idolise celebrities who remained silent. Critics accused her of performative activism, while others have objected to what they describe as political 'purity tests' for public figures.

Her choice of professional collaborators had already prompted criticism before the unnamed-celebrity post. Less than a week earlier, the Campaign Against Antisemitism criticised her declaration that she would not work with privileged people who stayed silent about Gaza.

'Ms. Rachel's comments on who she is willing to work with are patently hypocritical,' a spokesperson for the group told Fox News Digital.

A co-founder of the conservative parent group Moms for Liberty also warned parents about Accurso's political activism, arguing that she was 'not Mr. Rogers.'

Beyond Gaza, Ms. Rachel Campaigns on Detention

Accurso has defended her activism by pointing to Fred Rogers, whose children's programme addressed social issues of his era. She has cited his example in explaining her own willingness to engage with causes beyond early childhood education.

In an interview with Rolling Stone before the Instagram post, she explained that criticism of her Gaza posts no longer fazed her. She nevertheless described the response to her comments on the Israel-Hamas war as the most aggressive she had encountered on any issue she had addressed.

Her political advocacy has also extended beyond Gaza. Accurso's YouTube channel has established her as one of the world's most popular children's entertainers, and her programme also streams on Netflix.

Alongside that work, her public advocacy has included LGBTQ+ rights and criticism of immigration enforcement.

In June, she travelled to Capitol Hill carrying letters from children held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody as part of her campaign against family detention. She also championed the case of Olivia Mabiala Andre, a 19-year-old nursing student from Maine who was released from detention in May.