Ukrainian spies outwitted Russian security forces, pocketing a £370,000 bounty meant for the head of a prominent anti-Putin fighter.

The operation, unveiled on New Year's Day 2026, saved the target's life and redirected Moscow's funds into Ukraine's defence coffers.

Denis Kapustin, also known as Denis Nikitin, leads the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), a group of Russian nationals who have been fighting alongside Ukraine since the invasion began in 2022. Russia placed a reward on his capture or death after RDK launched cross-border raids into Belgorod and Kursk regions. Ukrainian military intelligence, known as HUR, planned to fake his demise in a drone strike on 27 December 2025, convincing Russian operatives to pay up.

The deception began with a fabricated announcement from the RDK. On Telegram, the group posted a mournful message: 'We will definitely take revenge, Denis. Your legacy lives on.' This ploy sealed the deal, prompting Russia to release the bounty, about $500,000. HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov later confirmed the success, stating the money would bolster Ukraine's struggle against invasion forces.

Revelation and Kremlin Fallout

The truth emerged in a video released by HUR on 1 January 2026, showing Kapustin alive and grinning beside Budanov. 'First of all, Mr Denis, congratulations on your return to life. That is always a pleasure,' Budanov quipped, adding, 'I am glad that the money allocated for your assassination was used to support our struggle.' The clip, widely shared on social media, delivered a propaganda victory for Kyiv by mocking Russian intelligence lapses.

Reports from multiple outlets corroborate the details. Ukraine staged the event not just for the cash but to thwart a real assassination plot by Moscow's special forces, according to the South China Morning Post. The operation fooled Russian security into believing Kapustin died in the strike, leading to the unwitting transfer of funds.

This isn't the first time Ukrainian spies have turned the tables. In November 2025, HUR agents posed as saboteurs, accepting Russian tasks only to sabotage them from within. One double agent supplied a fake bomb made of flour, leading to a Russian operative's arrest when the device failed.

Broader Context of Ukrainian Intelligence Wins

Such tactics are part of a pattern of bold Ukrainian operations deep inside Russian territory. The BBC detailed recent hits, including the December 2025 car bombing of Lt Gen Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's chemical weapons unit, in Moscow. Explosives hidden in an electric scooter killed him and his aide, showcasing Ukraine's surveillance prowess even in the heart of enemy land.

Other strikes include the 2023 assassination of war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky with a booby-trapped sculpture in St Petersburg, and the shooting of missile scientist Mikhail Shatsky in a Moscow forest in November 2025. These actions, often claimed by Ukraine's SBU security service, send a clear message: no Russian official is safe, anywhere.

Yuriy Karin, a Kyiv-based military observer, told the BBC that such killings erode the sense of security among Russian elites. 'If the SBU was behind it, it sends a message that even within Moscow's ring road, Russian generals cannot feel safe,' Karin noted. He suggested some attacks might stem from internal Russian rivalries, but most point to Ukrainian ingenuity amid the protracted war.

Impact on Ongoing Conflict

The Kapustin con arrives as peace talks falter under US President Donald Trump's mediation. Russia has ramped up accusations of Western meddling, including claims of UK involvement in a deadly New Year's Eve drone strike in occupied Kherson that killed 27. Ukraine denies targeting civilians, insisting strikes hit military assets only.

Meanwhile, the front lines see no respite. Ukrainian forces recently struck Russian oil refineries in Samara, while Moscow retaliated with barrages in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, injuring civilians. The intelligence coup boosts Ukrainian morale, showing that even without superior firepower, cunning can tilt the scales.

As the war enters its fourth year, operations like this highlight Ukraine's resourcefulness against a larger foe. Kapustin, now 'back from the dead,' vows to continue the fight. His group's raids remain a thorn in Putin's side. With the bounty money now arming Ukrainian troops, the Kremlin's misstep could prove costly on the battlefield.