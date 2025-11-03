Ukraine has deployed its elite special operations forces to the eastern city of Pokrovsk as part of a frantic effort to repel Russia's intensified assault, military sources say.

The city lies along a crucial supply channel in the Donetsk region and has been under pressure for months.

Ukraine's chief of staff, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, acknowledged the deteriorating situation and emphasised the need to strengthen defensive positions and supply lines immediately.

Up to 200 Russian troops have reportedly penetrated Pokrovsk's perimeter and are using a pincer manoeuvre to exploit weak points.

The monitoring group DeepState has described much of the city as a 'grey zone' — territory that neither side fully controls.

By deploying specialised units, Kyiv appears to be responding to what it describes as a multi-thousand-strong Russian force advancing on this logistical hub.

Why the City of Pokrovsk Matters

Often dubbed 'the gateway to Donetsk', the town of Pokrovsk sits on essential road and rail lines. Its fall, analysts warn, would mark Russia's biggest territorial gain in Ukraine since the capture of Avdiivka in early 2024.

The stakes are very high for both sides. While Pokrovsk serves as a barrier blocking a northern sweep towards important cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, it might also provide Russia with access deeper into the Donetsk region.

Ukraine's 7th Rapid Response Corps described the situation on the ground as 'difficult and dynamic,' but it reported making some small tactical gains in certain city districts.

Russian drone and missile strikes targeting Ukraine's energy grid have further complicated the defence of Pokrovsk. Officials say tens of thousands of civilians remain without power in the Donetsk region, underscoring the human cost of the conflict.

Ukraine's Gamble to Keep Pokrovsk From Falling

While Ukrainian officials remain publicly confident, they concede the situation is unstable. General Syrskyi denied Russian claims of a complete encirclement but admitted that enemy forces are trying to infiltrate residential areas and cut off supply routes.

Russian claims of killing a Ukrainian special-forces team that attempted to land by helicopter—and releasing footage of alleged surrendering soldiers—remain unverified. Ukraine maintains the operation is still going on and has denied the allegations.

The broader war context adds further strain. Ukraine has accused Russia of employing overwhelming missile barrages to degrade civilian morale and infrastructure ahead of winter. These include a record 270 launched in October.

In the end, the fight for Pokrovsk may depend on tactics and planning. General Syrskyi emphasised that 'in the current difficult conditions, it is extremely important to have effective interaction between units and coordinated execution of tasks.'

If Ukraine retains the supply lines and manages to disrupt Russian advances, it may hold the city. But if Moscow succeeds in cutting routes and swarming the remaining defenders, the fall of Pokrovsk could open the way to much larger territorial losses.

For now, Ukraine's deployment of elite forces and reinforcement of its positions reflect both a strategic gamble and a desperate attempt to avoid an outcome that could shift the balance of the war in the east.