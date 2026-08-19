Queen Camilla has revealed it was 'quite difficult' to keep King Charles' cancer diagnosis private during a visit to a cancer support centre just days before the news was officially announced.

Speaking in a short film released to mark the 30th anniversary of Maggie's, the charity she serves as president, the Queen said she 'longed to let it out' but understood that the timing was not right.

The Moment Queen Camilla Nearly Broke Silence

The revelation came as Camilla reflected on a visit to a newly opened Maggie's centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London on 31 January 2024. At the time, King Charles had already been diagnosed with cancer following treatment for an enlarged prostate, but Buckingham Palace did not publicly announce the diagnosis until 5 February.

'I remember coming to see a Maggie's just after the King being diagnosed,' Camilla said in the film, recorded in conversation with Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of the charity. 'Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult.'

She added, 'I almost said something but, you know, I felt that it wasn't the time to say. I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn't.'

The Queen described looking around the centre at patients and their families, all dealing with their own cancer experiences, and feeling the significance of remaining silent.

'I looked at everybody who was suffering and all the relations and I think it made me realise even more how important these places were,' she said.

The comments offer a rare insight into the personal challenges behind the public role of the monarchy. For Camilla, the visit carried a deeper significance as she was privately supporting her husband while meeting others affected by cancer.

She later told Lee that the experience changed how she connected with people she met during visits. 'Normally when I went in, I was just talking to them. But, I don't know, I felt it was much more deep,' she said.

King Charles' Determination During Treatment

Camilla also spoke about her husband's decision to continue public duties following his diagnosis. 'Nothing stopped him. He just said, This is my way. I'm going to cope with it,' she said, adding that the diagnosis had been unexpected.

'It had never really come back to roost at home, and suddenly your husband is diagnosed and you think, Goodness', she added. Charles, 77, returned to public engagements in April 2024 and has since used his platform to encourage awareness around early cancer detection.

In December 2025, he shared a rare update saying he had responded well to treatment, although Buckingham Palace has confirmed he continues to receive care for an undisclosed form of cancer. Dame Laura Lee said hearing Camilla speak openly about the experience was 'a huge honour.'

'The King's openness about his diagnosis has undoubtedly helped others to be more open themselves and to now hear the Queen's completely understandable and natural response as a wife shines a light on why it is so important that family and friends also get the support they need,' Lee said in a statement reported by PA Media.

Maggie's, which operates 27 cancer support centres across the UK, provides free practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer. The charity's 30th anniversary film, featuring Camilla, was released on Wednesday and shared through royal and charity channels.

For those following updates about the Royal Family's health, Camilla's comments add a personal dimension to a story that has largely been communicated through official statements and public appearances.

They also highlight the challenge of balancing private emotions with public responsibilities, a position the Royal Family has faced repeatedly in recent years. Camilla's comments provide a first-hand account of the difficulty of keeping the diagnosis private, although further details about the King's health remain undisclosed.