King Charles has admitted that 'it gets much harder' to stay active with age as he continues receiving cancer treatment, telling well-wishers at the RHS Sandringham Flower Show that growing older has made everyday activities more challenging.

The King, 77, has largely avoided detailed public comment on his health since Buckingham Palace announced that he was continuing treatment while gradually resuming public duties. He has consistently said he wants to keep the focus on improving cancer awareness and encouraging early diagnosis rather than discussing his own medical condition.

The remark came as Charles and Queen Camilla toured the Sandringham showground, greeting visitors at the Norfolk estate. According to attendees, the King joked about the realities of getting older before saying that keeping up with engagements and treatment 'gets much harder.'

King Charles Continues Public Duties During Cancer Treatment

Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that the King had been diagnosed with cancer following treatment for an enlarged prostate. Since then, Charles has occasionally referred to his experience in public messages while avoiding discussion of the specific type of cancer or details of his treatment.

In a Christmas message released by Buckingham Palace, the King said: 'I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope.'

In the same message, Charles described what he called a 'community of care' surrounding cancer patients, including doctors, nurses, researchers and volunteers 'who work tirelessly to save and improve lives.'

He also said that, thanks to early diagnosis and what he described as 'effective intervention and adherence to doctors' orders,' his treatment schedule had been reduced. He called that development 'a personal blessing' and said advances in cancer care had enabled him to continue 'a full and active life' while undergoing cancer treatment.

Since then, Buckingham Palace has released only limited updates on the King's health, maintaining that his medical details remain private.

King Charles Encourages Cancer Screening

Charles has used his own experience to encourage greater participation in cancer screening programmes.

He said he was 'deeply troubled' to learn that around nine million people in the UK were not up to date with recommended cancer screening appointments, according to figures cited in his message.

Highlighting bowel cancer, the King said, 'The statistics speak with stark clarity.' He noted that around nine in 10 people diagnosed at the earliest stage survive for at least five years, compared with around one in 10 when the disease is detected at a later stage.

The King has also supported the UK's Screening Checker, an online tool that allows people to check whether they are eligible for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening and provides information about the process.

He acknowledged that some people avoid screening because they fear it will be 'frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable.' However, he urged people to attend appointments, saying, 'A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance' most people will receive, or for the opportunity to begin treatment earlier if needed.

King Charles Continues to Raise Cancer Awareness

The King's decision to speak publicly about cancer marked a departure from the Royal Family's traditionally limited discussion of personal health matters.

Rather than providing regular medical updates, Charles has used public appearances and official messages to promote early diagnosis, cancer research and support for patients.

In his Christmas message, he also said, 'As I have observed before, the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion.'

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He urged people across the UK to make it part of their New Year's resolutions to help 'catch cancer early,' adding that 'your life, or the life of someone you love, may depend upon it.'

The King also thanked doctors, nurses, researchers, charity workers and volunteers for their work supporting cancer patients and advancing treatment.

The King has not disclosed further details about his treatment, and Buckingham Palace has not issued a new medical update following his remarks at Sandringham.

His comments about ageing represent one of the few personal observations he has made publicly since returning to a fuller programme of royal engagements. While Charles continues to carry out official duties, Buckingham Palace has said throughout his treatment that his medical care remains a private matter.