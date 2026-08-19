Queen Camilla has revealed the emotional strain she faced while keeping King Charles III's cancer diagnosis private, including how difficult it was to meet cancer patients while knowing her husband was facing his own illness.

The Queen made the disclosure in a new film marking the 30th anniversary of Maggie's, the cancer support charity she has served as president since 2008. Her comments provide a rare glimpse into the weeks before Buckingham Palace publicly announced the King's diagnosis in February 2024.

At the time, Charles' condition had not been disclosed to the public, leaving Camilla to balance her official duties with the private reality of her husband's diagnosis.

The Secret Camilla Was Carrying

Camilla recalled visiting Maggie's while the King's diagnosis remained confidential and said the experience was 'quite difficult'.

The Queen described how she was surrounded by people whose lives had been affected by cancer while privately dealing with the same reality within her own family.

She said she was 'longing to let it out' but knew she could not reveal Charles' condition.

The disclosure offers an unusual insight into the personal pressure surrounding the King's diagnosis and the decision to keep details private until Buckingham Palace was ready to make an announcement.

Camilla has maintained a longstanding connection with Maggie's. The Royal Family's official website says she has served as the charity's president since 2008, supporting its work providing practical and emotional assistance to people living with cancer.

Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Was Announced in 2024

Buckingham Palace announced on 5 February 2024 that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer following tests carried out after his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Palace said a separate issue of concern had been identified and that the King had begun a schedule of regular treatment. The specific type of cancer has never been publicly disclosed.

Charles temporarily stepped back from public-facing duties while receiving treatment, although he continued working on state papers and official business.

The Palace later confirmed in April 2024 that he would begin returning to public duties following positive progress in his treatment and recovery.

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Camilla's Role Became More Personal

Charles' diagnosis added a personal dimension to Camilla's longstanding work supporting cancer charities.

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Her public engagements have included visits to Maggie's centres, hospitals and organisations supporting patients and their families. The Queen has continued to highlight the importance of emotional support alongside medical treatment.

The King has similarly used his experience to promote greater awareness of cancer and the importance of support for patients and relatives.

In 2025, Charles spoke publicly about his own cancer journey while praising the 'community of care' surrounding patients and their families. The Royal Family has continued supporting cancer organisations and initiatives aimed at improving awareness and access to care.

A Private Moment Before a Public Announcement

Camilla's comments underline how carefully the Royal Family managed Charles' diagnosis before it became public.

The decision to keep the condition private initially reflected the Palace's approach to the King's medical treatment, while the eventual announcement allowed Charles to acknowledge his diagnosis publicly and encourage wider conversations about cancer.

For Camilla, however, the period before the announcement involved maintaining a public role while carrying information that could not be shared.

Her latest reflection shows how Charles' diagnosis affected not only the King but also those closest to him, particularly as Camilla continued meeting people whose lives had been changed by cancer.

More than two years after the original announcement, the Queen's comments provide a rare look back at one of the most difficult periods of the King's reign and the private burden behind the Palace's decision to keep his diagnosis confidential.