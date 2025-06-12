Pop superstar Dua Lipa has confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner in an interview with British Vogue. A few days prior to this news, speculations have been wild after Lipa shared a photo with Turner via Instagram.

The photo above shows an affectionate Lipa and Turner with what looks like a sparkling diamond ring. In light of that, people who haven't followed the couple as closely have been asking, who is Callum Turner? Here's some quick facts about the actor/singer and his known timeline with Dua Lipa.

Turner's Background

He grew up in Chelsea, an area in West London. He was raised by his mom as an only child, who worked as a club promoter as per GQ. While he does have half-siblings, they were raised in Australia.

In March 2024, he told the outlet that his childhood goal was initially to be a football player. However, he gave up on this pursuit when he was 17 years old. He simply said he 'wasn't good enough' and didn't put in as much effort as others did.

He ended up shining on screen and on stage, similar to his fiancé. He's known for his roles in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and The Boys in the Boat (2023). He was also in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air (2024) with Austin Butler.

When addressing his career, he opened up about his willingness to learn from costars and crew members he's worked with. In an interview with Flaunt Magazine, he spoke about taking something from everyone you come in contact with.

'Whether that's reading Jane Eyre or a book on spirituality or space, I'm just hungry for as much culture as possible. Acting allows that to happen quickly', said Turner.

Now, at 35 years old, Turner has been humble despite coming a long way. He told Gentlemen's Journal back in 2024 that he hopes 'there'll never be a point when I feel like I've made it.'

Relationship Timeline

Rumours of Lipa and Turner's budding romance started in January 2024. The two were spotted together after the Masters of the Air premiere in London. The two had been seen slow dancing at the event afterparty.

Later that month, the two were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles at Sushi Park. From there, sightings of the two became more frequent. This included affectionate displays during walks in Beverly Hills.

The two became official in July 2024 when Lipa included him in Instagram posts from their time at Glastonbury Festival. The pair then made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala after keeping their ties under the radar.

Engagement Details

The couple's engagement rumours began in December 2024 via Lipa's Instagram posts. Her holiday photos showed her wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring. As mentioned, she only confirmed this in a recent interview with British Vogue.

Turner had the ring custom made after consulting with Lipa's sister and close friends. She also shared that their walk down the aisle won't be rushed and won't be happening anytime soon.